What to put in your lunchtime salad when lettuce is in short supply

If salad greens are in short supply, look out for colourful fresh vegetables, or even frozen to boost your salad lunches.

If the recent warnings of a lettuce shortage have you scrambling to find a lunchtime salad alternative, one nutritionist says the staple green isn’t necessary for an on-the-go office meal that will still tick all the health boxes.

Last week supermarkets advised of a possible shortage of bagged salads and lettuce, as well as mandarins and broccoli, after a state of emergency was called in Tairāwhiti, and four East Coast highways were closed as heavy rain battered the region.

That caused alarm bells to ring for those of us who pack a salad for lunch every morning, but registered nutritionist Mikki Williden says you don’t need to ditch salads for your workday lunch, and has tips for alternative healthy, simple and easily transportable meal options.

Coleslaw

A simple coleslaw can be the perfect option when leafy greens are hard to come by. If you want to fancy it up a little, she recommends homemade pickled onions.

Never pickled onions before? They’re easy to do with apple cider vinegar says Williden and, “it will soften the leaves but not in a way that makes them soggy”.

“That coleslaw will last a number of days, but also add nuts and seeds for texture and crunch, which is quite delicious.”

Carrot salad

No need to feel lost without the option of a salad green base, says Williden, as grated carrot can work well.

Adding some quickly roasted nuts and seeds (she recommends using ground coriander and cinnamon to flavour them) will boost the texture and taste. If available, fresh coriander or herbs will add some extra pizazz.

“What you might do is add a bit of olive oil or apple cider vinegar dressing. Add a beetroot to that, and you’ve got a raw energy salad.”

My Food Bag Roast vegetable salad can be a filling and satisfying healthy alternative for lunch.

Roast vegetable salad

With a little preparation time on the weekend, a roast vegetable salad is a great lunch option. Carrots and pumpkin are great options, as are peppers, although they can be a bit more expensive than other vegetables.

Supplied Nutritionist Mikki Williden says you don’t need leafy greens to have a healthy, easy lunch salad option.

Williden suggests “playing around” with frozen vegetables too.

“They’re a little soft, but they’re not hideous,” she says and can work well when air fried with olive oil, salt and vinegar.

“The taste will override any texture issues,” she says, especially if you combine the frozen with fresh chopped vegetables.

If cauliflower is available, this can also be riced to used as an alternative base to lettuce.

Cabbage wraps

While not technically a salad, using cabbage leaves as a wrap for lunches is an easy way to add vegetables into your midday meal.

Add any other veges, sides and flavours, as well as your favourite protein and wrap it in the cabbage leaf as you would a bread wrap.

Ultimately, Williden says there’s no need to worry about not including lettuce or salad greens in your salad. In fact, colourful vegetables often have more vitamins than standard lettuce.

“You want to look for vibrancy in colour, and try to be in season. Failing that, that’s when frozen veg come into play.”

Easy rules for midday meals

As for what your lunchbox should hold, Williden recommends 150g of protein (like chicken, ham or three boiled eggs) and 1-2 serves of fat (this could be half an avocado if available, ¼ cup of nuts and seeds or a tablespoon of olive oil in dressing).

From here, if you’re a “volume eater”, filling up on non-starchy vegetables is ideal, a relish or pesto can add flavour and excitement to the meal, and carbs should be added to support your activity level.