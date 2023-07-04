How a large soy mocha ruined one coffee lover's Monday

Hear that loud sound of milk being steamed for your flat white? That's not a good sign.

For many Kiwis, coffee is the only thing that gets us going in the morning, with some unable to start their day before that first sip of caffeine.

This is certainly the case for Auckland resident Augustina Maea, who makes a trip to the Weymouth BP Wild Bean every day before she starts her shift at a call centre in Mt Albert.

“I could get coffee near my work, but I need it before I hit the motorway,” Maea laughed.

On Monday, Maea went to the Weymouth BP, just like she always does, picking up her pre-ordered mocha with a shot of caramel.

However, once she got back in her car and on the road, as she took her first delicious sip, she realised she had made a grave error.

“I almost spat it out, I was like, ‘This is not my coffee!’” Maea said.

To her horror, Maea realised she’d picked up the wrong order, inadvertently stealing a soy mocha belonging to “Vance S”.

The call centre worker was in the midst of morning traffic by that point – and she believes in not wasting anything – so bravely finished the coffee, despite not enjoying it.

Augustina Maea/Supplied Augustina Maea realised she'd made a grave mistake after her first sip of coffee on Monday morning.

Maea felt awful about her innocent mistake.

“When I don’t get my coffee, that’s it – my whole day is thrown off,” Maea said.

“I just hoped Vance didn’t feel the same way as me!”

Maea came clean on a Manurewa Facebook page, making a “formal apology” to Vance S.

“I accidently took the wrong mocha today at the Weymouth BP station,” Maea wrote.

“To my disgust, I confidently drank this coffee while driving to mahi only to realise it's not my mocha. One 100% my fault for my incompetence. I hope me doing this did not turn your day into a downward spiral. Please know this will not happen again.”

Her sheepish message ended with a heartfelt plea: “I hope you can forgive me.”

Maea’s apology attracted a fair amount of attention, with multiple people tagging the possible rightful mocha owner: Vance Smith.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff For some Kiwis, a good cup of coffee can make or break their day.

It has not yet been confirmed if Smith survived Monday without his “signature blend” mocha.

As if Smith’s Monday wasn’t already going badly, it was noted that his mocha had been made with soy milk, leading some Manurewa locals to speculate whether the wrong coffee order had also resulted in an upset stomach.

But there were positives, too. Many responding to the post also shouted out the skilled baristas who work at Weymouth BP, with coffee lovers appreciating how they always remembered their names and details of their orders.

“Their coffees are on – if Weymouth BP is not your go-to coffee stop, then you’re missing out,” Maea said.