How drunk is too drunk to be served in a restaurant, and what can staff do about it?

Tory Whanau admits being 'tipsy' and accidently walking out without paying her bill at the central city restaurant.

When Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau recently admitted to being “tipsy” and accidentally leaving a city restaurant without paying, she denied she was drunk enough to be cut off from the bar.

Staff at the Old Quarter, however, said Whanau and her friend were “tipsy” when they arrived and staff had considered not serving them. Allegedly getting drunker over wine with their meal, staff were about to refuse to serve them more alcohol when they discovered the pair had left without paying.

The regulations around serving intoxicated people are clear, with “intoxicated” defined as: “Observably affected by alcohol, other drugs or other substances”, with at least two of appearance, behaviour, coordination and speech being affected.

In a restaurant setting, says duty manager of Auckland’s Cocos Cantina, Kira Freire, it can be easy to keep an eye on things because, “we’re working as a system”.

Waiters will have their tables, a manager is “running the show” and floor runners are floating about the area, and everyone is communicating any issues to look out for.

Staff take notice of what people are drinking, whether cocktails or glasses of wine and beer and keep an eye on people’s demeanour.

The restaurant also doesn’t allow customers to order drinks at the bar, so wait staff have a clear idea of how much people are drinking.

“When people are sitting down ... if they get really loud that’s a good indicator ... But the telltale is when they get up to go to the bathroom, that’s when you can really assess someone’s sobriety, if they’re looking a bit wonky.”

Usually a person at the table can de-escalate any possible situation before it becomes a problem.

If the customer stumbles or loses their footing, it’s often clear they’ve had too much to drink and should no longer be served.

And when that does happen, Freire prefers to have a quiet word with someone else at the table, rather than risk hostility by confronting the person themselves.

“I’ve learnt the hard way if you go in too hot that person gets embarrassed, they get defensive and maybe a bit aggressive, and it ruins their night.

Instead, they find an “ally” who has not been drinking as much at the table, to suggest they keep an eye on their mate or have a quiet word to their friend about the amount they’re drinking.

“I don’t want to be the one to say, ‘no more drinks for you or your table’.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau admitting to being “tipsy” at a Wellington restaurant, but denies being drunk enough to be cut off.

Under the Sale and Supply Act 2012, it’s an offence for an establishment to supply or sell alcohol to an intoxicated person, or to allow someone to become intoxicated on the premises.

For both offences, the maximum penalty for a licensee is a fine of up to $10,000, and suspension of their licence for up to 7 days.

A manager is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, and other staff members a fine of up to $2000.

But Freire says most people are pretty good at “taking ownership” when staff make them aware they need to slow down.

The only time the crew at Auckland’s Coco’s Cantina really have seen intoxication become an issue is at Christmas, when people are letting off steam or drinking on the company credit card, and “everyone” is drinking.

But even then, the staff find being light and cheerful works in most cases.

“We never try and embarrass people because then they can get aggressive.”