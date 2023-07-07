Cost of living: Is it worth paying extra for a large fries at Burger King?

Stuff reporter weighs Burger King chips to see if a large upgrade is really worth it

My chips don’t lie... or do they? A reporter puts his money where his mouth is in a non-scientific study of one fast food retailer’s fries, and the truth is more startling than even he suspected.

I’ve long held a theory. It began formulating after nights out, when I’ve ordered a burger combo from the local joint – and it’s got to be a large – meanwhile, a diet-conscious companion orders the medium.

When the food arrives I am aghast as I compare the two cartons of fries – to my eye the portions look exactly the same. What, in the name of sweet spuds, is going on here?

Perhaps I’m a greedy guts with eyes bigger than my stomach, but I devised a plan to prove it.

The theory could equally apply to any fast food restaurant, but for the purpose of this study (and because one of the branches is my local) we chose Burger King – visiting restaurants in New Lynn, Epsom and Dominion Rd.

We purchased a medium and large fries from each location and then weighed them on the scales.

These are the results.

At New Lynn and Epsom, there was roughly a 20g difference between the medium and the large portions, so they’re not the same. Case closed? Not quite...

My theory held true at Dominion Rd, where the medium came in at 102g and the large at 104g. That’s just an extra 2g for my hard-earned additional 50 cents.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The chips are down: two cartons from New Lynn Burger King looked to contain similar amounts of fries. The scales revealed a 20g difference.

To be fair on the restaurant, this was more down to a generous medium than a stingy large. And at each location, the fries were hot and fresh and the staff were friendly.

I also have to concede that it’s an unscientific study – in particular, because some of the fries had fallen to the bottom of the bag, as they are so prone to do, and we’ll never know which carton they came from.

But to my surprise, there was more startling news to come from the fryer.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Armed with scales and a notepad, Stuff reporter Jonathan Killick put Burger King’s fries sizes to the test.

According to Burger King’s official nutritional information sheet, the serving size of a medium fries is 150g. A large is said to weigh a whopping 189g.

The servings from all three of the restaurants we visited fell well short of those measurements, by up to 92g.

In response to Stuff’s investigation, a spokesperson for Burger King’s parent company Antares Restaurant Group said it would be reviewing the weights on all fry sizes.

They said variation in weight was normal, but blamed the weather for potatoes with “poor structure”.

“In the last two years, there’s been huge potato shortages due to extreme weather events. Often during wet weather periods, you will not have the same dense potato quality as you get during prime growing conditions.”

Here are the figures again at a glance. The medium fries cost $4.80 while the large cost $5.30.

Averaging out the medium fries at 89.3g, and the large at 102.3g, that places the value of the medium fries at 5.4 cents per gram of chips and the large at 5.2 cents per gram of chips.

If the serving sizes matched Burger King’s national information sheet, medium would work out at 3.2c per gram and large would cost 2.8 cents.

Am I getting good value? You decide.

