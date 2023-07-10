School holiday ideas for foodie kids that won't break the bank

Perzen Patel is the chief eating officer at Dolly Mumma. She writes about Indian food and is the mother of two young boys.

How are the school holidays going for you? Now that I have two children at school

(and with the cost-of-living crisis biting hard) sending them to expensive school holiday programmes is not always possible.

We could embrace the cultural route and go to museums and libraries. We could go the physical route and explore a new hiking track or park. But I chose the easy route: Food. My family loves eating food and making food. So why not lean into what’s fun?

If your family loves food too, you’ll love these ideas for whiling away the school holidays!

Host a celebrity cooking class

Perfect for older children that love technology

123rf Kids will love playing celebrity chef on a Zoom call.

As an 8-year-old, I loved pretending I was a celebrity chef on TV – even if the only thing I “cooked” was a bowl of cereal. While I had to talk to myself as a celebrity chef, that’s no longer the case with the magic of video calling! Set up a call with grandparents or distant family members and have your child teach them how to cook their favourite meal.

Dishes like pizza, hot dogs, cereal, scrambled eggs, cake made with a ready mix, or dosa work great.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a tripod or mic. Simply position a phone, tablet or laptop on a large saucepan near your kitchen counter and then switch on the Zoom call. For added fun, ask one of their school friends to join in too!

Biryani Day

Perfect for rice-loving children

Supplied Biryani is fun to make and delicious to eat.

Biryani is an iconic Indian dish where slow cooked meat is layered with rice before the whole thing is smoked with charcoal. Depending on your children’s ages you can make it all from scratch with a Biryani spice mix from the supermarket (my company also makes a Biryani box kit if a shortcut is in order).

Get your children to set up the rice cooker, watch their eyes light up when you add turmeric or saffron and the rice turns yellow, and keep them busy by asking them to add at least 13 pieces of meat in each rice layer. The latter counts as maths practice, right? Then heat up the charcoal together and allow them to add a drop of oil so that the charcoal releases its smoke.

Intrigued? Full instructions here.

Make spring rolls together

Perfect for multiple kids of different ages

Supplied Springrolls freeze well – if you have any left!

Now that I’ve tasted home-cooked spring rolls I don’t think I can ever go back to having the frozen ones from the supermarket that are all pastry and no filling.

For a family-friendly holiday activity, head to your local Asian store and get a packet of spring roll wrappers. The large size is the best if you’re new to wrapping.

Make a large bowl of your favourite stuffing – mince, spring onions, soy sauce, chilli flakes and fresh herbs is my favourite – and then bring the kids together for a spring roll party. The younger child can plop the filling in the middle of the wrapper while the older children can roll them closed. The adult can deep-fry some as a tasty treat or even better, you can line them on an oven tray and pop them into the freezer for future school lunch boxes!

Pizza party

Perfect for younger kids

Pizza making can be adapted for any age group.

By day seven or eight of holidays my fridge is packed with leftovers thanks to the children wanting endless snacks. Grated carrot, cheese sticks, tomato slices, a pile of roast chicken, you’ll find it all. That’s the time to have a pizza party! Use a ready-made base from the supermarket if you’re hosting a play date with multiple children or to waste more hours make the dough from scratch.

Older children might like to make pizza sauce at home, but you can just as easily use up leftover tomato paste or tandoori paste. I love to assign the cheese grating to my younger son though we never end up with enough cheese as he’s too busy eating it to grating it. A pizza party on a Friday night is our new tradition at home.

Here are the pizza basics you need to know!

Go for a food walk

Perfect for a sunny day and adventurous families

A food walk is a fun way to spend a sunny day without splurging too much. You can head into central city or do a food walk on any busy street that’s dotted with restaurants.

Food walks are a great way to teach children about culture and to help them get more adventurous about their food choices. Restrict yourself to ordering only two things at every place and hop around visiting 4-6 joints. If you have older children, you can also look up menus before time and explore the food history of certain dishes. To make things more fun, everyone in the family takes a turn ordering their favourites.