A dietitian on why you need to eat much more seafood

Meet some of the people and follow the journey behind getting restaurant quality fish from sea to your local supermarket. (First published February 2022)

How often do you include seafood in your diet? Do you always have fish on Fridays?

Or, are you a tuna salad or sushi kind of person? Maybe you are one of the 13% of people who don’t eat any seafood at all.

One thing we know is that Australians are not eating enough seafood, as research commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council found 55% of Australians eat less than the recommended two to three serves of fish or seafood a week, as part of a heart-healthy diet.

So, what is it about seafood that is so good for us from a health perspective, and how can we make it easier to include in the weekly meal plan?

The health benefits of seafood

Not only is seafood a rich, natural source of protein, it also contains a range of micronutrients that elevate it to superfood status.

Offering zinc, selenium, iodine and, in the case of oily fish such as sardines and Atlantic salmon, omega-3 fat and vitamin D, fish is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available.

Also, most varieties of seafood are extremely low in calories compared to comparative proteins like red meat and have significantly lower levels of saturated fat: the type of fat associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

David White/Stuff Fish is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. (File photo)

The omega-3 issue

Data analysis of seafood intake around the world suggests that up to 38 million people globally do not get the optimal amounts of the omega-3 fats Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

These nutrients are found in the highest natural concentrations in deep-sea fish, including sardines and Atlantic salmon. It is these special fats that are closely associated with a reduced risk of developing a number of lifestyle diseases, such as heart disease, thanks to their natural anti-inflammatory effects.

The most recent Australian data on omega-3 intake, published in the journal Nutrients in 2016, found that while some Australians consume extremely high amounts of omega-3, most consume very little. Just 20% of the Australian population, and only 10% of women of child-bearing age, get the recommended daily intake of omega-3.

The good news is that you only need a 70- to 100-gram serve of salmon or sardines to get your entire daily recommended intake of these important fats. So a couple of serves of salmon in the diet each week goes a long way in boosting your omega-3 intake.

While canned tuna does contain some naturally occurring omega-3, it is roughly a fifth of that found naturally in fresh and tinned salmon and sardines.

Stuff New Zealand King Salmon. (File photo)

Which type is best?

Ultimately, all varieties of seafood have much to offer nutritionally, whether the seafood is fresh, frozen or even canned, which means there are healthy, affordable options no matter your budget.

While shellfish and fresh oily fish, including Atlantic salmon, cost upwards of $30 per kilogram, you can find frozen varieties at lower price points.

For those on a tighter budget, tinned varieties of tuna, salmon, sardines and even mussels and oysters are affordable and offer the same zinc, protein and omega-3 fat as fresh seafood varieties.

How much do we need?

Unlike red meat, for which there are recommendations to limit weekly intake, there is no upper limit on seafood consumption, generally speaking. Instead, we should be aiming for a minimum intake.

This means that you can enjoy fish as frequently as you choose, as long as it is consumed in as natural a form as possible, rather than deep-fried, battered or crumbed.

PETER MEECHAM/THE PRESS Alby Wilson is on a mission to find New Zealand's best fish and chip shops.

Historically, some varieties of shellfish, including prawns, have been targeted for containing high amounts of cholesterol. But it has since been confirmed that as prawns are low in saturated fat overall, their natural cholesterol content is no cause for concern.

Tinned tuna and other types of large fish, such as swordfish, can contain higher amounts of mercury, so it is recommended these types be consumed not more than once each week.

Easy ways to eat more seafood

Start with factoring in one fish-based meal a week, whether it is fish tacos, a prawn stir-fry or fish cooked in the air fryer.

Tinned salmon or tuna are cost-effective and protein-rich lunch options or snacks, while a seafood feast or more indulgent salmon-based recipe can be enjoyed when the budget permits.

Ultimately, the more nutrient-rich seafood we consume, the better it is for our health.

Your seafood shopping list

Shellfish: Oysters, mussels and scallops are especially rich in a number of key micronutrients that tend to be on the low side in Australian diets, including iodine, which is crucial for thyroid function. Zinc is also helpful, which plays a key role in immune function. Oysters and mussels also offer an exceptionally high amount of iron per serve, while all shellfish offers vitamin B12 and the powerful antioxidants selenium, vitamin B and magnesium.

Crustaceans: Crab, lobster, crayfish and prawns pack a strong nutritional punch, with plenty of iodine, zinc and vitamin B12. And while crab and lobster can be a little more challenging and expensive to track down, you can’t wrong with Aussie prawns. Exceptionally high in protein and relatively low in fat, a single serve of just three to four large prawns contains almost 20g of protein, only 75 calories and less than 1g of fat, much of it omega-3.

White fish: All white fish such as hoki, whiting, barramundi are a great nutritional choice. Exceptionally low in calories with about 100 calories per 100g serve and containing up to 20g of protein, white fish is a light, lean, protein source with plenty of key nutrients. Rich in vitamin B12, vitamin B, selenium and zinc, it can be enjoyed fresh, grilled or even crumbed as a light, delicious meal.

Oily fish: Deep-sea oily fish include salmon, sardines, mackerel, trout, tuna, herrings and kippers. They differ from white fish nutritionally due to their naturally high omega-3 content, offering your entire daily recommended intake. While it’s recommended we enjoy at least two serves of any fish each week, nutritionally we will benefit most from bumping up our omega-3 intake.