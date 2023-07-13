Would you pay 70c for a squirt of tomato sauce?

Want sauce with that? It’ll cost you. A Bay of Plenty man said he was “fleeced” by a charge for a squirt of tomato sauce on his chips, and locals are taking to carrying their own ketchup bottles in their bags in the cost of living crisis.

The customer, who asked not to be named, was outraged when he realised he’d been charged 70c for a “small squirt of sauce” in a Te Puke bakery.

“I’d asked for some tomato sauce with my hot chips, and she gave me a small squirt from a big bottle behind the counter – it was a bit purple and had bits in it. Then rang up $4.50 for the chips, and an extra 70c for the sauce. I couldn’t believe it.”

From now on, he was going to carry his own bottle around with him, he said.

“Pies have gone up from $4.50 to $6.50 – I know minimum wage went up and inflation, interest rates, but we are getting fleeced by everyone.”

Te Puke Bakery owner Justin Beaufill was unrepentant.

“If you can’t afford to pay for sauce then stay and eat at home instead of whinging. We are facing rising costs too – the cost of everything has gone up and sauce costs money too.”

Food prices are at an all-time high in Aotearoa, rising the fastest in four decades.

The bakery offers sauce sachets for 70c, which it had recently increased from 60c. As the customer asked for a squirt, he was charged the same, Beaufill told Stuff.

“People are trying to get something for free. Maybe he should have been informed before, but it’s obvious to me if we charge for a sachet then you can’t get round that by asking for a squirt.”

When the customer shared the “disgrace” on his local community board, some sympathised. A squirt of sauce had always been free, they said.

“Rip off. Tell them meat pies always come with a squirt of tomato sauce... free,” said one man.

People were already carrying their own condiments around at the ready.

“Bring your own sauce to work bro. Way cheaper, then you can squirt as much as you want,” said another.

Some pointed out food costs had gone up, and suggested he invest in a pie maker to make his own lunches.

Stuff Some Tauranga locals suggest carrying your own bottle of sauce in a bag to avoid extra costs

the bakery was not alone in charging for tomato sauce.

An unscientific survey of a selection of eateries around Tauranga revealed many were charging for tomato sauce.

At CBK restaurant, customers are given a portion of tomato sauce with meals, but if they want more, it’s $1.50 a squirt in a small ceramic container.

“Sauce is not costed into the meal, so if they like lots, there’s a charge,” said a spokesperson.

Bakeries Stuff visited offered sachets from 50c to 80c. At least one takeaway was charging 50c each for chicken salt and lemon pepper, while a cafe menu listed “condiments” at 50c.

