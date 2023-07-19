Kiwis are throwing possum on the barbie in a cost of living crisis, but is it a good idea?

Kiwis are frying up possum as meat prices soar in the cost of living crisis, but food safety experts warn it could contain bacteria, TB or poison.

Northland man Owen Robertson, who served the family a Matariki feast of possum butter ‘chicken’ for just a few cents per head, said possums were an untapped food source in the country, while meat prices had increased by 12% in a year.

“I’d rather eat possum than meat from the supermarket, because of cost, but also because it’s way tastier than processed food,” said Robertson, who hunts his own possum.

“People’s negative image of possum is because they mostly see them dead on a road, which mightn’t make you feel like (possum) mince that night,” he said.

However, NZ Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle said there were safety risks in any hunted animal, including possums.

“These can include bacterial contamination from external wounds on the animal or puncturing the gut while field dressing. There is also the risk of chemical contamination if the animal has eaten poison bait.”

Supplied They are a national pest, but some people are turning them into a dish.

Possums were a vector for tuberculosis (TB) in New Zealand, a virus that can also be carried by other animals such as cows.

“Even possums that appear healthy can be infected, and the infection cannot always be identified visually.”

Senior scientist at Institute of Environmental Science and Research, Peter Cressey, said care should taken as to where possums were harvested and how they were handled.

“In some areas the prevalence of TB in possums may be low, but this is likely to be highly variable.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said it’s legal to hunt possums for personal consumptions, but advises people to be aware of food safety guidelines around hunted animals.

Safety tips for cooking possum

While it’s legal to hunt wild game such as possum for personal consumption, New Zealand Food Safety advised people to follow guidelines for hunters.

Chief scientist for the New Zealand Food Safety Science Research Centre, Phil Bremer, said hunted meat was riskier to eat because it's not regulated in the same way as meat bought from a butcher or supermarket.

“If you hunt, it's your responsibility to make sure the meat from the game animal is safe to eat.”

Cooking the meat to an internal temperature greater than 72C for at least two minutes would kill the bacteria, but caution should be taken when handling raw meat, he said.

“It is not wise to eat road kill as bacteria can rapidly increase in numbers in dead animals and produce toxins which are not destroyed even if the meat is well cooked.”

“Crackling with fennel”

When possum was suggested as “free meat when people are struggling to buy groceries” in a money saving group, one woman said she’d rather starve, but others said it was “good tucker”.

People piled in with recipes, including roasted possum with sugar and orange, slow cooking in a herb casserole with lemon juice, or braised with garlic and spices.

Robertson chooses to slow cook, roast or hot smoke the meat with barbecue sauce.

“The back legs are really meaty, so it’s filling as opposed to some meat which you’d go hungry on.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Owen Robertson possum butter ‘chicken’ costs only a few cents per head.

Possum is a regular on the barbecue at Bay of Plenty man Shay Williamson’s house, a hunting expert who’s spent 10 years trapping possums. It’s not only saving money but is the family’s favourite meat, even the tail.

“We leave the skin on for a delicious crackling with fennel.”

He’s even made a video on how he turns roadkill into a gourmet meal, but cautions amateurs not to do this unless they know how to examine possums for freshness and health.

There’s always your pets

Katikati’s Zach Howarth said he was not surprised people were considering eating possum, given the price of meat.

Out of the Wild/Stuff Zach Howarth sells possum as pet food and says healthy possums are a good alternative to meat.

Howarth started selling possums as pet food in 2016. He now uses 240,000 possums a year, sourced by 200 hunters around the country.

The possums are free from antibiotics, drenches, hormones or grain feed, are humanely killed and health checked, he said.