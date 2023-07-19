The $12 pizza that is also $19: How a few kms can save you dollars at Domino's

A $6 difference in pricing, all for one traditional range BBQ meat lovers pizza – and it’s not the only item on Domino’s menu that can change in price depending on your location.

Within a 2km radius in Auckland, you can buy the same Domino’s pizza at three different price points: $13.99 in Mount Eden, $15.99 in Ponsonby, and $16.99 in Kingsland.

In Botany Junction, locals have to fork out $18.99, while across the harbour on the city’s North Shore, pizza lovers in Belmont are paying $12.99. Looking further afield, you’ll find the same pattern repeated throughout Hamilton, Christchurch, Wellington, and NZ’s other major towns and cities.

As a franchised business, Domino’s stores are owned and operated by local community members who can set individual prices for their stores.

“Domino’s local business owners can manage their own stores’ individual pricing including pick up and delivery menu pricing, bundle deals, vouchers, and special offers,” a Domino’s spokesperson said.

“This pricing is based on several factors including location and also takes into consideration the extra costs of labour and fuel required for delivery.”

Other franchised businesses in New Zealand that follow the same pricing model includes KFC, Subway, and McDonald’s.

For a traditional range pizza, some of the most expensive stores we found include Hastings East, Māngere East, Te Awamutu, Cambridge, and Whitby, with prices between $17.99-$18.99.

Cheaper locations include New Lynn, Tokoroa, Takanini, and Rangiora. The prices for these stores range between $11.99-$13.99.

To figure out where to get the cheapest Domino’s, their spokesperson recommends “downloading the Domino’s App which features exclusive deals and offers a faster, more customised ordering experience.”

You can switch ordering locations through the app, or on the Domino’s website, so you can compare the prices of different stores.

If you live in a metropolis like Auckland, where there’s a Domino’s outlet in almost every suburb, searching through stores will take a little more time.

So, now you know the secret to a cheaper Domino’s dish – when you know you’ve paid $17 for a pizza someone else spent $12 on, the taste isn’t so sweet.