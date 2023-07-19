Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge defends $73 fish and chips at his UK restaurant

Alby Wilson is on a mission to find New Zealand's best fish and chip shops.

B﻿ritish celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has addressed backlash at the price of the fish and chips in one of his London restaurants.

The Michelin-starred chef has the aptly named ﻿Kerridge's Fish and Chips in upmarket department store Harrods, where the Market Day Fish is £35 (NZ$73) on the menu.

That's the cheapest of the fish dishes on the menu.

Cornish plaice costs £37 grilled or £40 fried and Monkfish 'scampi', also deep-fried, is £49 on the menu.

While all dishes come "served with chips, Matson curry sauce, tartare sauce and peas pudding", the Great British Menu judge said it's not just about how much is on the plate but the quality of ingredients used.

"At Harrods, it's line-caught, day-boat turbot," he said in an interview with Radio Times.

"The potatoes are specifically sourced for their sugar and starch content, then individually cut up by a person.

"It's bespoke dining in the most exclusive and beautiful shop in the world. Of course it's expensive."

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has come under fire for his rather expensive fish and chips.

While the chef said he loves regular fish and chips, often seen as a cheap meal in the UK, he stresses ﻿there are differences in the quality of produce and the freshness of what he uses.

"I'm seen as a man of the people, so when I put fish and chips on for £35, they shout at me for it being expensive," he said.

"But the people criticising me don't understand how it's priced. Fish and chips was always seen as cheap, fast food, and I get that because of where I grew up."

"The fish in most chippies is frozen at sea, in a big block, a year ago, then cut up and portioned," he said.

"The potatoes are maybe four weeks old, have gone through a chipper, been cleaned and put into cheap oil. They're wrapped in paper, with malt vinegar and salt."

The TV personality added that he's "learnt to deal with it" when it comes to such criticism, having been pulled over the coals previously for serving a £87 sirloin steak in his Buckinghamshire pub, The Hand and Flowers.

It is the only UK pub with two Michelin stars﻿ though, so it's no surprise this is not your standard pub fair.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.