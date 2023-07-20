US woman has been cooking a stew for 40 days straight, and she's not stopping

A stew is simmering from the mediaeval times.

Annie Rauwerda from Brooklyn, New York, has been constantly cooking a stew for more than 40 days.

Starting out as a potato and leek soup, the stew has been simmering since early June, transforming the simple broth into a steamy perpetual stew, a dish from mediaeval times.

“I’ve got a potato leek simmering in the Crockpot and it feels like the first day of the rest of my life,” Rauwerda, who rose to prominence as the creator of the Depths of Wikipedia Instagram account, wrote on her perpetualstew.club website, the very first day she started her slow cooker.

According to Wikipedia – where Rauwerda found her inspiration – “a perpetual stew, also known as forever soup, hunter's pot or hunter's stew, is a pot into which whatever foodstuffs one can find is placed and cooked.”

It also adds: “The pot is never or rarely emptied all the way, and ingredients and liquid are replenished as necessary.”

Tiktok Annie Rauwerda from Brooklyn, US has been constantly cooking a stew for more than 40 days.

Her TikTok stew diaries attracted millions of people online, prompting Rauwerda to start inviting people over to have a taste and even add new ingredients into the stew.

"In a big city, it's easy to feel alone. It's also very possible to create a community, even if it's a community around weird things like a stew that doesn't stop cooking," Rauwerda told As It Happens podcast host Nil Köksal.

"I found the whole thing to be far more touching and far more human than I anticipated."

Rauwerda encourages people to bring ingredients that are both vegan and vegetarian since she does not intend to include any meat in the stew.

Does it taste good you ask? Well, that “completely depends on the day,” Rauwerda wrote on her website.

She’s also assuring that the stew is safe to consume after being cooking for all these days.

“Is the stew safe? Yeah, it should be. We keep the stew cooking at a boiling temp at all times, and we also cycle (eat) the stew out throughout the week, so ingredients aren't in there for too long. At the event, I stand next the stew to vet all additions,” she wrote.

According to the Today.com, the concept of “perpetual stew” takes different forms in various cultures.

British historian Reay Tannahill explained “mediaeval peasants” never dumped out the contents of their cauldrons if it wasn’t Lenten season, the 40-day stretch where they gave up meat for lent. All the food in the cauldron was either added to or eaten over a fire that never went out.

Meanwhile, Poland natives were the first to recreate the concoction during the 14th century, adding fermented cabbage to their pots of “bigos” so the contents were preserved and could constantly be reheated.