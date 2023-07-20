Merrill J Fernando, the founder of Dilmah Tea, has died at 93

Merrill J Fernando hosted the Interislander's High Tea on the High Seas event in 2008.

The founder of Dilmah Tea, Merrill J Fernando, has died.

The 93-year-old “iconic tea maker, disrupter and servant” was surrounded by his sons and grandchildren when he died in Colombo this morning, a memorial website said.

Fernando, the man well known for his "do try it" slogan, founded tea company Dilmah in Sri Lanka in 1988.

It was now one of the world's largest tea brands and is well known in New Zealand.

”The visionary founder of Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company’s greatness was in his invincible faith, his integrity and love for tea & family,” the website said.

“With devotion and urgency he pursued his desire for integrity and quality with humility and kindness.”

It said his achievement in disrupting an exploitative colonial industry changed the lives of producers around the world, introducing a shift in ethical and sustainable business before it acquired the prominence it has now.

“He was such a towering figure in our lives; we never thought he would leave us,” his son Malik Fernando wrote on social media.

“He is surely in the arms of the Lord today. My brother and I, and our children, pledge to strengthen his legacy and further his mission. RIP darling Thathie (father).”

In 2019, Merrill Fernando – then aged 89 – was awarded an honorary doctor of science degree by Massey University in Palmerston North in recognition of his leadership in ethical business in the food and beverage industry.

"When I brought Dilmah to New Zealand, Kiwis made my tea a cup of kindness," Fernando said at the time.

"The cup of kindness grew the philosophy which I extended to my business, making my business a human service.”

He was the fourth international recipient of a Massey honorary doctorate.

Fernando started working with the university’s Riddet Institute, a food and nutrition research centre, in the 1990s. He researched the antioxidant and health properties of Dilmah tea.

Massey said Fernando was honoured because of his contribution to science through funding and his personal interest.