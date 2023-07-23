Take a trip around the world at the Auckland Food Show

The Auckland Food Show is back after a two-year hiatus, with something to satisfy every type of food lover.

Organiser Sarah Webb promises the jam-packed event will be “bigger and better” as the show returns to its traditional home at the Auckland Showgrounds in Epsom.

Foodies will have the chance to discover and sample both Kiwi and international produce, which Webb likens to “taking a trip around the world”.

More than 200 exhibitors are taking part in the show, from old favourites like Pic’s Peanut Butter​, to newcomers like Apostle Hot Sauce.

Pic’s CEO Aimee McCammon​ says she’s excited to catch up with peanut-butter-loving fans.

“Chatting with our customers is so much fun, they can tell us what they’re wishing for, or what they think we could do better,” McCammon says.

Customers will also be able to talk to Pic’s factory workers, and hear all about how their favourite peanut butter is made.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Pic Picot will make a special appearance at the Auckland Food Show to share a few anecdotes.

Pic Picot, the creator of the nutty goodness himself, will make a special appearance to share a few anecdotes, including how he got his start in the world of peanut butter at the age of 50.

McCammon says there will be samples galore including one of the company’s newest offerings – Smunchy​.

“Smunchy is the perfect blend of smooth and crunchy, and it’s healed many a family rift,” McCammon jokes.

As well as stalls where foodies can fill up on free samples, the Auckland Food Show will have a number of different activations, including Meat Street, where punters will have the chance to create their own sausage.

The Food Show/Supplied Could you handle a doughnut stuffed with candy and chocolate? Head along to Auckland Food Show and find out.

James Smith, also known as The Tattooed Butcher, will be holding a number of these classes.

“I will be teaching people how they can get a whole cut and create steaks, or use offcuts they wouldn’t usually use,” Smith says.

“Cooking with offal is always really cool, I’m a big fan of using everything in the animal.”

The award-winning butcher encourages his audiences to get involved with his classes, asking them to pick the flavour of sausages he prepares during the show, which results in some strange combinations.

“In Wellington, a couple of different people from the audience picked an ingredient each, and we ended up with a rum, chocolate, cheese and chilli sausage,” he laughed.

James Smith/Supplied James Smith, also known as The Tattooed Butcher, will be cooking up a storm.

Smith is no stranger to odd combinations, whipping up sausages filled with pickled peppers, jalapenos and various alcohols.

“We even have a breakfast-style one which tastes like French toast,” he says.

Smith not only knows how to cut his own steaks, but is an expert at grilling them as well, describing himself as “a huge fan of cooking with fire”.

“I like creating something super simple that people could cook at home within half an hour,” he says.

As well as Meat Street, the Auckland Food Show will have a Deli Collection, where you can find everything you could ever need for the perfect cheese board. Punters will also encounter Brewer’s Lane and a Healthy Hub.

DENISE IRVINE/Waikato Times The Food Show’s Deli Collection will have everything you need for the perfect cheese board.

Home chefs will be able to rub their shoulders with much-loved professionals, such as Masterchef AU winner Julie Goodwin, Annabelle White, Amisfield’s Vaughan Mabee and Sidart’s Sid Sahrawat.

For anyone who fancies themselves as a bit of a baking whizz, the Auckland Food Show will be holding a cake-off.

“Day-to-day home bakers make a cake at home, and then display it throughout the show,” Webb says, adding that 26 amateur bakers have already signed up.

“It’s completely people’s choice, with [Food Show] visitors choosing their favourite cake.”

The crowned cake winner will score a Kenwood mixer, and a two-night day at the Voco Hotel in Auckland’s CBD.

David Holifield/Unsplash Home bakers will go head-to-head at the Auckland Food Show’s cake-off.

The Auckland Food Show will also be displaying the hottest food and drink trends, as well as brands who are using the show to launch something new.

One of the newest kids on the spread block is Allmite Gold, a yeast spread that diverts away from your typical Marmite affair.

Yeast spreads are usually dark in colour, but Allmite Gold flips this assumption on its head with a golden spread made with a tahini base, nutritional yeast, turmeric and apple cider vinegar.

“The tahini adds a nutty flavour while the nutritional yeast provides a savoury salty taste, carving out a new creamy and delicious adventure for the tastebuds,” the company says on its website.

Other key trends at the show include a range of non-alcoholic beverages, healthy food options, and cold-brew coffee.

“Meat is making a resurgence, but in that same vein there are a number of alternative meat products as well, it's a growing sector,” says Webb.

The Food Show/Supplied Learn how to pair your favourite wine with your favourite menu at the Auckland Food Show.

For the food-lovers with allergies, newcomer Lucy’s Gluten Free will be serving “gorgeous artisan bread ... that happens to be gluten-free”.

Webb says there a huge number of “show-stopping” deals available, so anyone heading along should make sure they are hungry.

The Auckland Food Show runs from July 27-30 at Auckland Showgrounds. Hours Thursday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Tickets at foodshow.co.nz