Is it safe to eat from dented cans?

While the sight of any kink in a can of food may have you reaching straight for the rubbish bin, are dented cans actually safe to eat from?

Experts say possibly, but definitely check it over first. While many dents are safe, it’s best to err on the side of caution, because damaged cans couldmake you very unwell.

A spokesperson for Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) told Stuff, “cans with minor dents that do not break the integrity of the seal of the can should be safe to consume”.

Jon Palmer, senior lecturer in food safety at Massey University and an expert in canning operations, agreed small dents that do not reach the can’s seal should be fine (US Department of Agriculture suggests a “large” dent is big enough to fit your finger), but warned against any can “that has damage to the bottom or the top of the seam”.

Because the vacuum seal in canned goods ensures no bacteria can reach the food, if the seam is damaged, “we can’t always guarantee bugs haven't got back in”.

“The seam is where the join is, so it’s the riskiest part of the can in terms of bacteria getting in ... [It] is the weak point of the whole can, if that’s damaged we cannot guarantee that it’s safe,” he said.

MPI added thatthe dent’s position can also make a difference (such as on the lid with pull-tab cans).

Stuff Look out for deep dents or compromises to the seal of cans before eating from them.

“Larger dents are more likely to cause a breach in a can’s seal, but any dent that compromises a can’s seal makes the food inside unsafe.”

While there are no regulations around selling dented cans in New Zealand, all food sold must to be safe to consume, so if cans are damaged to the point there is a food safety risk, they’re illegal to sell.

“New Zealand Food Safety recommends consumers to be cautious, and not buy damaged cans. If you have dented, rusted, or damaged cans in your pantry it’s best to throw them out. This is particularly true for pregnant people, young children, the elderly, and anyone who is immuno-compromised, because these groups can all face serious consequences from foodborne illness.”

So what actually are those consequences?

If bacteria is allowed into a can, there is a small risk of botulism – a deadly form of food poisoning.

Palmer said the worst case scenario, “is clostridium botulinum (a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins under low-oxygen conditions). If it was able to get back into the can it produces one of the most powerful protein toxins known to man.”

While the risk of botulism in New Zealand is rare, he says, “someone who ate a can [that contained] botulism poison, their chances of survival is not great... As a canning person, botulism is our greatest fear because we [could] literally kill people.”

A Countdown spokesperson told Stuff the company follows MPI guidance and, “if a customer dents a can in store or finds one, they should let our team know at the customer service desk, and they’ll deal with it”.

Dented cans that are unsold but safe to eat are donated to Countdown’s food rescue partners.

Emma Wooster from Foostuffs told Stuff, “Foodstuffs co-operative stores are owned and operated by local grocers who have strong connections in the communities they serve and grocers hate to waste anything, so try to find a home for all food that is OK to eat, but isn’t, or can’t be sold.”