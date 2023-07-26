Newsable: The stew that’s been brewing for 50 days

Annie Rauwerda from Brooklyn, US has been constantly cooking a stew for more than 40 days.

What started off as a pot of leek and potato soup has turned into a New York City community phenomena.

It’s called perpetual stew - it’s been stewing for close to 50 days in a cauldron, watched over by three friends, who then take the cauldron to a park in Brooklyn for people to sample, and add their own ingredients.

One of those three friends is head stew-ard Hajin Yoo. She joins Newsable this morning to explain how a pot of soup turned into something gaining global attraction, and, in a world exclusive, also reveals there is an end date in sight.

Below is an edited transcript from the interview, which you can listen to in full here or via the player above.

How on earth does a pot of soup transform into a community stew that’s been stewing for nearly two months?

I ask myself that, too. Essentially, my friend Annie (who’s kind of like the ‘head chef’) runs a Wikipedia Instagram account, where she posts silly things about Wikipedia. And one of these [posts] was perpetual stew. And she came to me and was like ‘what if we try this?’.

We just had [a stew] at our house with friends and then we thought ‘what if brought it to a park and asked people to bring ingredients?’. And then, cut to 50 days later. Here we are.

If someone shows up, do they have to add an ingredient to get a bowl of stew?

No - we’re not transactional like that. Bringing an ingredient is highly encouraged, but we’re not like ‘let me see the celery you brought’. That is not in line with the perpetual stew ethos. It’s all about com-stew-nity, if you will.

50 days later - does it taste good?

A lot of people ask this, and first I would say.. Perpetual stew is not even really about the stew. It’s about people coming out. However, people say ‘it’s actually pretty good’.

Since people bring different ingredients every week, the stew changes taste every week. There was a stew maybe two weeks ago and that one was phenomenal. I don’t know what we did, but we nailed it.

Hajin also reveals to Newsable there is an end date in sight for the perpetual stew - listen to get the world exclusive date and plans for the perpetual stew.

