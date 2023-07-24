A World Cup reporter from Philadelphia has beef with Auckland's cheesesteak

Meat and onions are clearly falling out the bottom of Jonathan Tannenwald's Phat Philly's cheesesteak sandwich.

Philadelphia Inquirer soccer correspondent Jonathan Tannenwald is in New Zealand to cover the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But when he stumbled across a restaurant serving his city’s signature dish, the Philly cheesesteak, he was compelled to try it.

Upon seeing Phat Philly’s on his way out of Eden Park – the takeaway joint is just a short stroll from the venue – Tannenwald wrote: “I groaned, because whenever I'm out of Philadelphia, the city's local foods are the last thing I want to eat. Especially when I'm in a part of the world with so much of its own incredible cuisine.”

But, he decided, “it was my job to order one of those cheesesteaks, and write about it”.

Usually credited to a pair of Philadelphian hot dog stand owners in the early 20th century, the cheesesteak, made from sliced, fried steak and fried onions slathered in melted cheese and served in the long roll known as a hoagie roll, is synonymous with Philadelphia, but less well known in New Zealand.

In fact while Phat Philly’s, which opened in June last year, claims to have “the best Philly cheese in the Southern Hemisphere”, it may be the only dedicated spot in Aotearoa.

Tannenwald ordered the $15 Full Phat, which, despite the name, “wasn’t all that big”, he wrote.

The meat, onions and cheese all looked pretty authentic, Tannenwald noted, even if the onions were chopped large rather than diced as a classic cheesesteak would have.

And while the processed Cheez Whiz sauce used in the classic street food isn’t available in New Zealand, Tannenwald felt the cheese sauce on his sandwich “looked pretty close... I was fine with that, since New Zealand has strict rules on importing food to protect its livestock and environment”.

He was not impressed, however, with the roll, which “didn’t quite look the part” of a traditional hoagie roll and “wasn’t it, texture-wise”.

And when he picked up his order, he saw a grave Phildelphian sin: The roll was sliced fully in half.

“If you're a cheesesteak or hoagie connoisseur, you know why this is a big deal,” Tannenwald wrote. “If you aren't, I'll explain. The reason why Philly's specialties carry so much heft is that the bread is cut in a way that makes it a cradle for everything that gets stuffed into it. If you fully split the bread, that can't happen. And if you pick up a cheesesteak with a fully-split roll, you risk half of it falling out before you take a bite.”

In a video Tannenwald posted on Twitter of himself eating his sandwich, meat and onions can be clearly seen falling out of the bottom of the fully-halved roll.

Based on Phat Philly’s Instagram feed, he thought he might have gone on the wrong night. “All the rolls in the photos there look much more like the ones we're used to.”

But Phat Philly’s co-owner Tim Shallard said it was “disappointing” Tannenwald’s roll was fully cut through, as the correct recipe would have it cut into the “cradle” shape the reporter described.

Phat Philly’s had recently changed its bread supplier to well-known bakery Daily Bread.

“The new one is a little bit less crunchy,” he said. “It’s hard to find in New Zealand any bakers that make legit hoagie rolls, but we think this does the job. It tastes pretty good.”

Tannenwald, he thought, “probably liked the look of the old bread, it’s more like French bread”.

Supplied A Phat Philly's sandwich showing the correct "cradle" cut roll.

Kiwi Shallard, who learned about cheesesteaks from YouTube videos, said the World Cup had brought a few other Philly natives through the restaurant’s doors.

While they were “very protective of their local cuisine” and “everyone has tips and tricks which we try to take on board”, most were happy to see the City of Brotherly Love’s speciality embraced on the other side of the world.

But Shallard would be speaking to his staff immediately about Tannenwald’s article, he said, so no one else would have beef with a fully sliced roll.