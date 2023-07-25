Don't bin these food scraps - here's how to use them instead

Activist Kate Hall says Kiwi households throw away 86kg of food each year. (Video first published April 26, 2023)

With 350,000 tonnes of kitchen scraps going to landfill annually in New Zealand, you could say we have a bit of a food waste problem.

Coupled with our cost of living crisis, those vegetable stems and fruit peels laying discarded in our bins are like rubbished pieces of gold, but there’s a multitude of ways to make sure your produce goes the extra mile.

So, next time you’re dangling an apple core over your bin, get creative and consider these alternative uses for the food scraps that would otherwise be forgotten.

Veges

Saving your vegetable scraps for use in soup and stew stocks is perhaps the most popular means of reducing food waste and making the most out of your groceries.

Scraps of any kind from onions, carrots, celery, garlic and potatoes can be added to a ziplock bag or other container to keep in the freezer for later use.

The peels of your root vegetables can also be baked and sprinkled with seasoning for a crunchy snack.

Don’t be shy with your carrot and capsicum tops – they might not look as appealing as the rest of the vegetable, but they can still be boiled, sautéed, or roasted like any other part.

Broccoli and cauliflower can also be sneaky cash stealers when they’re only used for their head. Their stems are just as edible as their leaves, and can be cooked and eaten in as many ways.

Leftover pumpkin guts from making soup? Turn the pulp into a hummus or purée, which can be great for babies or as a boost of flavour in rice and bread.

Unsplash Don’t be shy with your broccoli stems – they can be cooked and eaten just like the head.

The seeds can be saved as well – just clean them, roast, and enjoy as a light snack or as an extra crunch to your salads and breakfast bowls.

If you have a few wilted salad leaves that haven’t turned rotten yet, they can be used a few ways – spinach and kale will still make a great omelette or pesto, while lettuce can be sautéed like cabbage.

Fruits

Fussy kids may not nibble on a bruised berry, but they will enjoy the jams and preserves you can make from the fruits.

Bigger fruits, like apples and pears and their leftover cores, also make great preserves and chutneys, and can be stewed and added to puddings and other baked goods for a tasty treat.

Unsplash Don’t chuck your apple parts out the window – the core can make a great chutney, while the skin can be used to make tea.

If you’re stuck with a whole bruised fruit, consider making a flavoured vinegar, which can be consumed on its own or added to salad dressings.

At this time of year, tomatoes can be a pretty steep purchase. If yours have turned a bit mushy, making these into a sauce, savoury preserve, chutney, or freezing for later use as a soup can you help you avoid buyer’s remorse.

Need a cold one after all this effort? Your citrus peels will last a few days in a sealed container in the fridge for use as garnish, or they can be infused with your liquor of choice for an extra flavour kick.

You can even create a drink from the scraps themselves – apple and pear cores and skins, as well as citrus peels, can easily be made into juices or teas, while the leftover pulp can be useful in baking.

Unsplash Keep citrus peels to infuse with liquor or vinegar, or keep in the fridge to use as a garnish.

Maybe you already have a few overripe bananas in the fridge waiting to be made into muffins, but if you’re left with just the skin, don’t fret: properly cleaned and sautéed, these peels can make a great vegan alternative to pulled pork.

One of our favourite summer fruits, the rinds of a watermelon are often left to waste, despite the fact that they’re completely edible. The rinds can be cooked and made into a curry or stir-fry, or saved for later use by pickling or freezing to add to a smoothie.