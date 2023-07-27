MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace under fire over 'disgusting' human meat satire

Masterchef judge defends spoof documentary, saying he was working as an actor 'playing myself'.

He has spent a career talking about food on TV but, with a new documentary on cannibalism, Gregg Wallace may have bitten off more than he can chew.

The presenter was shocked after his new programme extolling the virtues of “human meat” provoked a stinging backlash from viewers and MPs.

Wallace, best known for his culinary judgement on Masterchef, took his cue from Jonathan Swift as he branched into satire with a Channel 4 mockumentary titled The British Meat Miracle.

In the tongue-in-cheek show, the host explored the potential of human meat to provide a cheap source of protein during the cost of living crisis, and a source of income for those willing to have their flesh harvested.

The programme provoked a confused and angry response from viewers, something which has surprised Wallace, who was making his first foray into acting.

He said: “Nothing I’ve ever done on TV or radio has got such an enormous response.

“It’s satire – so I suppose that was the point. Everybody was an actor. I was acting. None of it was real.

“I thought at some point people would fall about laughing but they didn’t.

“People asked how I could put my name to this documentary but I didn’t – it wasn’t a documentary.”

Channel 4 has no plans to add a disclaimer to the programme to its on-demand service, but the post-credits for the show make clear it was not real.

The premise of the fake documentary was inspired by A Modest Proposal, a 1729 satirical work by Swift, in which the writer suggests that Irish children could be used as food to alleviate hunger.

The British Meat Miracle imagines a world in which human meat is being produced to alleviate cost of living pressures, with desperate individuals including NHS workers offering parts of themselves up for food in exchange for pay.

Children in this dystopian satire, in which celebrity chef Michel Roux also stars, are particularly prized for their meat, in another nod to Swift’s work.

‘Should have been a health warning’

The content of the programme was described as “disgusting” by some viewers, who criticised it on social media

Giles Watling, a Tory MP and member of the culture, media and sport committee said: “Something like this should have come with a health warning so that people are aware it is not factual and can make a choice on whether to watch it or not.

“I am certainly not in favour of censorship and I think it’s wonderful that artists and comedians have the freedom to express themselves – but there are certain sensitives broadcasters need to be aware of.”

The Trussell Trust, a food bank charity mentioned in the show, has distanced itself from the programme.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “While referenced in it, the Trussell Trust had no involvement in the production of Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat.”

Speaking on Radio Five Live, Wallace has made clear that he was merely playing a role, saying: “It’s the first acting I’ve done – I was playing myself but I was playing a part – I was given a script.

“I’m an amateur historian and when the producers said they wanted to do a modern day version of Jonathan Swift’s highlighting the plight of those in the Irish famine I said I knew what they meant.

“I thought it was a nice idea – highlighting the plight of the vulnerable in this difficult time – it was a bit of an adventure for me – something I hadn’t done before.

“A bit of history, social awareness, satire. But it’s gone off in directions I never anticipated like the ethical production of meat.

“I didn’t expect people to think it was real. There were points where I found it difficult not to laugh during filming with Michel Roux.

“We were cooking steaks pretending they were human and discussing if we would have a better flavour in different parts of the world.

“It was cut but we even suggested people from Spain or Italy would have more of a garlic flavour – it was ludicrous at points we were just giggling and giggling.”