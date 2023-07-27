Five times it’s worth avoiding the home brand

It’s worth spending extra on these items if you can – for the planet, your tastebuds, and even, in the long run, your wallet.

OPINION: It’s unsurprising to see a new study showing Kiwis are buying more home brand supermarket products in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

I’m pleased to see we also have a higher degree of trust in them. As anyone who’s ever watched Eat Well For Less knows, misguided brand loyalty can come at a huge financial cost, particularly when many name brands are ultimately indistinguishable from home ones.

However, as a high consumer of generic brands myself, there are a few products for which I will always fork out for the best possible, for concerns about the environment, flavour, and finance.

Coffee

It’s almost always the case that cheaper brands use cheaper base products. Sometimes that’s no big deal, but one case in which it certainly is, is coffee.

Non-premium beans are often either unripe or overripe. They tend to come from plants that are bred to produce a lot of fruit, meaning ripening happens unevenly, and might even be bulked out with other types of beans. This, combined with large batch roasting and grinding, which again promoted unevenness, means cheap coffee often tastes very bitter or even burnt.

It’s also usually not the most ethical choice.

Choosing coffee from a smaller, ideally independent, roastery - there are loads here in Aotearoa - that carries a Fairtrade label not only ensures the people who grow your coffee beans are getting reasonably remunerated for their labour, it also means they will have been processed to create excellent flavour and texture. You might find when it tastes so much better, you don’t need as much of it to get you through the day.

It’s worth paying for namebrand chocolate with at least 50% cocoa solids, and no palm oil.

Chocolate

Cheap cocoa beans have many of the same issues as cheap coffee beans, but there’s another reason cheap chocolate has a tendency to taste waxy and overly sweet: because cocoa solids are expensive, to keep prices down manufacturers substitute them for sugar and vegetable oils.

Opt for a chocolate made from at least 50% cocoa solids (again, look out for a Fairtrade label) and avoid anything with palm oil; palm oil production is one of the greatest drivers of deforestation. This is better for your waistline, the planet and your taste buds - if you’re going to have a treat, why not make it the best you can get?

If it’s not authentic Canadian maple syrup, it’s really just sugar sauce.

Maple syrup

If, like mine, your whānau enjoys pancakes or waffles for a weekend breakfast, you are far better off paying extra for real, Canadian maple syrup.

I’ve never tasted an imitation syrup that has that authentic caramel, vanilla and richly fruity flavour, and that’s because in order to cut costs cheap imitation maple syrup is made without the boiling and thickening of maple sap that gives the Canadian speciality its name.

Most, in fact, have no actual syrup at all and are just made with “maple flavouring”, meaning they are nothing more than sugar sauce.

Because maple syrup has a much richer, more complex flavour, you’ll probably find you use less of it per serve and a bottle lasts you longer than one of the cheap stuff.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Bread packed with seeds and grains is more expensive, but also more nutritious and filling.

Bread

When buying everyday bread for toast or sandwiches, it’s worth spending extra if you can for something packed with whole wheat, seeds, and grains. These ingredients necessarily make the bread more expensive than plain white or wheatmeal, which is typically what home brands constitute to keep costs down, but they also give it much more nutritional value.

Seed and grain breads are in turn more filling; you might well find you only need one sandwich made on a more expensive loaf where you ate two made on a cheaper one - a false economy.

Batteries

There is a broad correlation between higher price and better performance in disposable batteries, as a recent Consumer NZ study found.

Most cheap batteries are carbon zinc, which put simply do not have as much energy density as other types, like alkaline or lithium. Cheap batteries are probably ok for low-drain items like wall clocks or remote controls, but use them in things like children’s toys, torches, gaming controls or clock radios and you will likely find you have to buy them much more frequently than higher quality ones.