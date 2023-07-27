No more 'cheap as chips' as soaring potato prices hit the cost of a scoop

The rising cost of potatoes is having an effect on the humble scoop of chips.

It’s the end of “cheap as chips”, as soaring potato costs force chippies to hike prices and cut portions, with some chip fans finding the shrinking size of their beloved scoops hard to stomach.

The cause? The humble spud is being bitten in the cost of living crisis, soaring 48% this year, with potatoes a main driver in the massive rise in produce prices, at record 30-year highs.

In the Coromandel, Kelvin Johnson said his scoop was “taking the piss” at $5, when he used to get more chips for $3.50.

In Dunedin, there has been a flurry of comparisons on size of scoops per dollar on a local review site, with one person even measuring the size of scoops in metres by laying out his chips.

While there have been photos and comments about reducing sizes, quality was more important, said some.

Bluff’s Galley Takeaways owner Diane Williamson had portioned scoops this year for the first time, as her chip supplier costs were up 10%.

”I’ve calculated scoops to factor in rising costs, but people don’t mind if they are getting crunchy tasty chips. Big scoops would eat up profit and end up feeding the seagulls, as people don’t finish them.”

Customers had been resilient with necessary price increases, she said.

Auckland’s Marsic Bros fish and chip shop owner, Daniel Marsic, had kept scoops the same size as when his father started the business 50 years ago.

”Our current scoop is $4, which has increased a bit in price, but we keep size the same. I recently went to a takeaway and noticed the size had shrunk. Personally I’d rather pay a little bit more and have what I am used to.”

He’d reluctantly switched from New Zealand potatoes to European.

“We love New Zealand products, but to make a business tenable you have to compromise, and the quality we get from Belgium is really good for less than you can buy home-grown.”

Potatoes were never a cost the family thought they’d ever have to worry about.

“The days of “cheap as chips” are over. Back in the day, dad would peel and chop potatoes here. To produce a scoop like that now it would cost too much.”

That said, a scoop of chips was still a very affordable takeout option, he said.

Former The Chip Group industry trainer, Kate Underwood, said the group’s recommendation was 330g per scoop or 35 to 50 chips depending on thickness.

There was “no doubt” cost of living was having an impact on scoop sizes, but the “psychology around chips” meant that while people might complain about smaller sizes, chips were more satiating than other takeouts, so you don’t need many to get a “hot chip fix”, she said.

Consumer NZ’s Abby Damen said businesses were free to alter portion sizes, but needed to be careful they weren’t misleading customers.

“Asking how big a scoop of chips should be is the ultimate Kiwi version of the question how long is a piece of string. An investigation back in 2021 found that not all scoops are created equal.”

”While we don’t have any data to suggest that your local takeaway joint might be intentionally reducing their scoop sizes, it wouldn’t be a surprise to us if chip-lovers have noticed an increase in the cost of their scoop or a reduction in size.”

