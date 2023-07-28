Cher met the Kiwi 'Michaelangelo of gelato' Giapo and now the pair have launched the Cherlato truck

Cher has partnered with New Zealand’s Giapo to bring her own line of gelato to Los Angeles.

Musical icon Cher has teamed up with a Kiwi gelato maker to launch her own roving ice cream van, Cherlato, in Los Angeles – and Kiwis might just be lucky enough to taste it.

When the Believe hit maker last toured New Zealand for a two show stop in Auckland, the 77-year-old star visited gelato parlour Giapo for a chocolate ice cream fix, which she later described on Twitter as the “best, most astonishing, astounding” ice cream the singer had ever tasted.

When she returned for another fix the next day, Giapo’s owner and head chef Gianpaolo Grazioli had every gelato flavour the parlour offered prepared for her to taste.

From there, the collaboration was born, and the superstar and her Kiwi gelato artisan would spend the next five years working to bring his taste of New Zealand to the US.

“It’s the gelato that gets you out of bed at midnight,” Cher said of Giapo.

“It’s no secret that I absolutely love ice cream and gelato. When I tasted Giapo’s gelato while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand, it was the best I’d ever had.

Supplied Gianpaolo Grazioli is the owner and head chef of Giapo, Cher’s favourite gelato spot.

“Giapo is truly the Michaelangelo of gelato ... It’s been a long five year process getting my favourite gelato home to LA, but I can say it’s well worth it.”

The flavours include Snap Out of It! Kefir &Cardamom, Breakfast at Cher’s Coffee & Donuts, Chocolate XO Cher, Stracciatella Giapo’s Way, LA, I Love you (V), and SoCal’s Coldest Avocado on Toast, which features avocado and breadcrumbs.

Italian-born Grazioli says he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be working with Cher.

“We experimented with a vast number of gelato recipes, reaching hundreds in total,” Grazioli said.

“From there, we carefully narrowed down the selection to a group of ten, and eventually the final assortment consists of six amazing flavours.”

But will Kiwis be able to taste Cher and Giapo’s creations?

“Cherlato is designed to be mobile, so there is a possibility of it coming to New Zealand,” Grazioli said.

“We are planning to hold a special Cher-lato day at Giapo, where Kiwis can come and experience the full Cherlato menu.”