Newsable: Why do we lose our minds over supermarket sticker promotions?

Collecting enough stickers to get some of the MasterChef cookware is about to become some peoples’ entire personalities

It’s that time of the year - New World is the first supermarket off the rank to announce this year’s end-of-year promotion.

Collect enough stickers, and you (along with the rest of the country, it sometimes feels) can stock your cupboards with some Masterchef non-stick pots, pans, roasting tray, and utensils.

These promotions go so gang-busters, the supermarket chain has promised it’s done its homework this year - claiming it crunched the numbers to ensure no Kiwi gets left behind.

So why do these promotions make us throw all sense out the window and spend up large in order to get the all-important stickers?

Newsable speaks with clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland this morning to find out why - below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

What is it about these promotions that get us all excited?

It comes back to some really basic principles of behavioural modification that we all do things, or are likely to do things, where we perceive that we get a reward from it. So if it's something we want, we tend to work harder for it. But I think, also, there's that element of competition and scarcity. Because it’s like ‘everybody else wants that too, I better get in there’.

Would you say the supermarkets are super smart for utilising this technique?

I think like many of the things involved [and] techniques involved in advertising, there's a fair amount of psychology behind it. We know there's psychology behind product placement on the shelves. So I think, or I guess, there’s lots of behavioural reinforcement and contingencies that go into these sorts of marketing campaigns. The more appealing you can make a reinforcer, then the better chances you are of getting people hooked in.

