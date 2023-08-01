Aucklander 'shocked' to find metal nut in McDonald's McMuffin order

James found a metal nut in the box with his Massive McMuffin.

An Aucklander went to eat his Sunday morning McMuffin and was “shocked” to find a piece of metal in the box.

After an investigation, a McDonald's spokesperson said the object was a nut belonging to a piece of kitchen equipment.

James, who only wanted his first name used, told Stuff he heads over to the Balmoral McDonald’s on weekends.

On Sunday at 9.47am, he placed his order for a sausage and egg Massive​ McMuffin​. He collected the order and went back to his apartment.

As he picked up the McMuffin, he saw what he described as a “rusty washer” loose in the box.

“I tried to process the whole thing and then went back...they [the McDonald’s managers] were quite shocked as well,” James said.

Supplied The metal part in the box of James' morning McMuffin was a surprise.

Photos were taken of the nut and James was told to fill out his details online.

He left the restaurant with the metal part but without a refund.

Supplied James found the nut inside a McDonald's food container with his order.

At lunchtime on Monday, McDonald’s released a statement saying: “McDonald’s Balmoral was made aware of a foreign object complaint by a customer on Sunday.

“The customer allowed the restaurant to photograph the object, but would not leave it with them. Based on the photograph, and subsequent investigations, the restaurant believes the object is a nut from the handle of a piece of kitchen equipment.

“McDonald’s treats any foreign object complaint seriously, and follows an investigation process, which is ongoing.”

The statement said the franchisee had spoken to James and apologised.