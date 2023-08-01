Wining, dining and a serendipitous moment that led to the birth of a dream

Paul Miles and his partner Amber Robertson own Riwaka River Estate, producing wine under the Resurgence label.

COLUMN: Located in Riwaka at the base of the Takaka Hill is the boutique vineyard and winery that is Riwaka River Estate, owned by Paul Miles and Amber Robertson, a couple with a passion for hand-crafting the very best wines they can from their meticulously tended vineyard.

Under the Resurgence label they make a small, but beautifully crafted selection of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir wines along with a delightfully refreshing blush wine that is made from pinot gris and riesling with a splash of syrah.

As is usual for me, I like to know something about the people behind the wine, after all, sharing wine with others is one of the delights of enjoying wine. I dropped out to their home, winery and tasting room to talk with the couple about what drives their love of wine.

I soon discovered that the operation is far more than just wine, hence the Riwaka River Estate name.

As well as producing around 6000 bottles of great wines a year, a very small amount in the world of wine production, they also have some 400 olive trees they produce their own oil from.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Riwaka River Estate produce chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir wines under the Resurgence label.

There is a small hop garden that is leased to another grower as well as a delightful little vineyard accommodation unit.

The couple also allow fully self-contained motorhomes to park up overnight in a small area between the vineyard and olive grove. Bookings are essential for this as the space is very popular.

In addition to all this they have a 200m2 vegetable garden and about a hectare of ornamental and fruit trees. They have packed a huge amount into a relatively compact piece of land.

So what brought this hard-working couple to the Nelson region from the UK?

Miles told me they were both working in finance in the UK where they eventually went on to set up their own risk consultancy business.

“I qualified as a Chartered Banker, so I was essentially running divisions of banks, and worked internationally. Amber was working for KPMG in Australia as a risk management consultant and that’s where our paths crossed.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people, especially in the early days of the business, Miles said.

When the couple set up their own risk management business they worked with large businesses and “we were wined and dined a lot, that’s when we discovered a joint love of wine”.

Miles told me they wanted to continue to develop their passion for wine and decided to move to New Zealand and find something they could add value to. Amber is originally from Nelson and has family here.

They bought the property in 2008 and commuted back and forth for a few years before moving here permanently in 2013.

“We were specifically looking for a winery in the Nelson region. Amber’s mother, Patricia, moved on to the vineyard to look after it for us while we were still working in the UK. Phil Gladstone advised on looking after the vineyard and Patricia ran it for us with guidance from Phil. She did an amazing job learning about vineyard management, pruning vines and just doing everything for us.”

Gladstone runs a viticulture consultancy business and has been instrumental in helping Paul and Amber becoming self-sufficient in vineyard management.

“We learned how to prune vines, look for potential issues before they arise in the vineyard and care for the fruit as it is growing. We also have a very small parcel of vineyard land in Motueka we source fruit from. It’s tiny 1/5th ha of a pinot noir clone that complements clones we have here.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Despite a couple of very hard years, Miles said the future for Nelson wines remains positive.

“Here on the home vineyard we have limestone dominant soils and have clones that suit our environment, but in Motueka the vineyard is in free-draining river gravels that the Dijon clone 777 is particularly suited to.

“We only get about 800kg a year from the Motueka vineyard, so it’s low volumes of good quality fruit and is now a viable pocket-sized vineyard to manage that sits nicely in our boutique winery production.”

The whole property is run by Miles, Robertson and their two young children, son Mackenzie and daughter Ashley Rose. Amber’s mum, Patricia, still helps out where needed but mainly works as cover in the cellar door.

“Mac is amazing in the vineyard, a very good operator even though his brain is in maths and engineering. He helps repair stuff too, it’s his very practical engineering skills that are really valuable in vineyard work,” Miles said.

“Ashley Rose loves pulling down canes in the vineyard once they are pruned, something others don’t like doing, and is always helping with something around the property.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Riwaka River Estate open their cellar door between Labour Weekend and Easter each year.

Miles has also been chairman of the Nelson Winegrowers Association for the last four years so is able to see changes and challenges in the local wine industry.

“It’s a changing wine landscape here, the region used to be 100% family-owned wineries but now changes like Booster Group coming in and buying the second-largest operation (Waimea Estates) in the region and then the former Mahana winery has been one of the largest changes.

“There are also a lot of challenges for smaller and mid-sized wineries in the region too, especially around staffing and sales after the disruptive Covid years and now the economic downturn, but growers and producers in the region are resilient and have just experienced the most incredible vintage, so I see a very bright future for Nelson wines.”

Riwaka River Estate open their cellar door, so you can taste and buy their Resurgence wines between Labour Weekend and Easter each year, or by appointment at other times.

Of course, you can always top up your supply of local wines at www.riwakariverestate.com