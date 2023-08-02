The madness of waiting years for a restaurant reservation

Fergburger in Queenstown is a popular restaurant at which long queue of customers can be seen regularly.

Pity the poor hospitality industry. Battle-scarred and bruised by Covid, inflation, vanishing workers from the sector and wretched public no-shows.

Then maybe pity the poor restaurant diner who wants to support this valiant business, or rather just go out for dinner.

Because as we all know – and I acutely know as I eat out for a living (yes, yes, violin strings…) – when you actually try to book somewhere it can be nigh-on impossible.

Navigating online booking systems is a great way to diminish the appetite (perhaps it’s a new diet and money-saving conspiracy), phone numbers are rarely made available, and you can never quite get the table you want at the time you need it.

And now comes the hard evidence that proves when you think it’s impossible to get a table at some places that’s because it actually is. Or rather to get the table you want you need to wait until hell freezes over, at the earliest.

Research by the payment provider Dojo has revealed a list of the top ten hardest restaurants to get a table in and the most astonishing finding is that at the top of the list – a global countdown from Australia to London – is The Bank Tavern in Bristol (with a waiting time of four years). And no, I’ve never tried to get a table there and no, I’ve not heard of it either.

One wonders, or indeed marvels at, quite how this humble pub has managed to create such a wait for people to try its Sunday lunch dishes of 30-day aged beef, or slow-cooked pork belly, or in fact quite why they now revel in being what I would actually regard as the world’s most annoying restaurant.

Because, as I have intimated, there is nothing more annoying than not being able to get a table at a restaurant you want to go to. Especially if it has come recommended by a friend, or indeed a critic.

‘Thanks for the recommendation,’ goes the message, ‘but we can’t get a table.’ The psychology being that you were quite happy not getting a table there when you didn’t know it existed, but now you know about it, and are still unable to get a table, you’re livid.

But relax, I implore you. You’re supposed to feel like that. These places want you to feel you’re missing out. They want you to believe in the fabricated mythology of the place, one that hypes it and enables the owners to up the prices.

You may not have heard of The Bank Tavern, but you probably have clocked The Fat Duck, in Bray, (at number seven on the list with a four-month wait) the latter being cheffing genius Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant which he opened in the Berkshire town in August 1995.

His ‘sounds of the sea’ (a beach of tapioca with a foam of seafood) and snail porridge got him Michelin stars and worldwide acclaim and a fabulously long waiting list. And you get a fabulously historic bill (a friend recently visited with his girlfriend and had one for £1200 (NZ$2500)).

The Clove Club/Instagram Tables are notoriously tough to secure at The Clove Club in London

The Dojo list, meanwhile, includes two New York restaurants, two in South America , one in Denmark, one in Australia and, at number nine, a place called Clove Club in London where you must wait three months.

Disfrutar is mentioned at number six, a restaurant in Barcelona with a wait of five months. And that’s close to the destination of what was previously the world’s most difficult restaurant to get into: El Bulli, chef Feran Adrià’s theatre of molecular gastronomy on the Costa Brava. Of the one million reservation requests received each year just 8000 bagged tables.

So if, and only if, you were lucky you needed to wait a year. But Adria didn’t like the idea of his place being out of reach so he never charged more than 300 Euros per person, he had very high staff costs, grew fed up with his reputation as a culinary wizard with an inaccessible establishment so he shut it down in 2011.

But those in the know who were keen could invariably get a table sooner than 12 months. You simply had to have a free diary. You booked yourself into a hotel in Barcelona, registered interest for a last minute table, then munched in other fabulous places locally until you got a call up (usually with a 20-minute heads-up)…

Personally neither my deadlines, nor my nerves can handle a waiting list, however short. To review a restaurant I book under a pseudonym and if I can’t get a table, they don’t get a review.

But if I’m not reviewing and I can’t get a table then I do what you would expect me to do. I call the chef or their PR. And I get a table. I’m sorry, but there must be SOME perks to my life…

What to do if you’re not a A-lister and can’t ring the PR...

by Jack Rear

Getting a table at one of Britain’s most desirable restaurants can feel like an uphill struggle, especially if you haven’t remembered to book in advance, but it is possible.

“It’s worth calling up, because there are always cancellations,” explains Kimberley Coke, who runs the dining concierge service The Restaurant VA, and specialises in getting her clients into high-end establishments which are supposedly sold out.

“These restaurants tend to reconfirm tables with customers one or two days before, so that’s when you’ll find cancellations. If you want to go for dinner on a Saturday night, give them a try on Thursday or Friday.”

If you’re visiting a restaurant that’s more out-of-the-way, then cancellations are less likely as many diners will have made travel and accommodations plans to visit. In these cases though, consider a lunchtime visit.

“Since the pandemic there is much more availability across the industry than people might think,” says Nicolas Perdrier, operations manager at Simon Rogan’s three-Michelin star L’Enclume in Cumbria.

“There is often a possibility to find reservations at short notice, sometimes even in the week or day before - and especially for a lunch table.”

“Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights are still the most sought-after dates, so you’ll find much better availability earlier in the week,” Coke adds.

“Somewhere like Core by Clare Smyth has three Michelin stars, and books up three months in advance for dinner, but often there are lunch spots available on the day.”

Being a solo diner can also help you slip to the front of the waiting list. Endo Kazutoshi, a third-generation sushi master who runs the 11-seater omakase spot, Endo at the Rotunda, in London, says “We can sometimes fit people in quicker if they are on their own, and we get an odd number of bookings.”

“The more people you have in your party, the harder it is,” agrees Coke. “It’s much easier to get a table for one or two at the last minute.”

Booking a table at a resturant can be nigh-on impossible.

Apps such as Resy allow customers to put themselves on a waiting list during the week, or even on the day.

“I advise people to put themselves down for a few restaurants on the date they want. Usually you’re reasonably likely to get at least one of those,” Coke explains.

The final port of call, if you’re desperate, is a restaurant concierge such as Coke’s Restaurant VA, Quintessentially, Ten, or Velocity Black.

These charge a pretty penny, but have extensive “Little Black Books” full of restaurant heads of reservations or marketing directors.

The final solution is simply to learn to appreciate the wait. “[I] book a year in advance… it’s like a treat when it comes along,” the writer Russell T Davies once quipped. Book in advance, treat yourself.