The Caker Jordan Rondel on confidence, criticism and that celebrity drama

The Los Angeles based, Kiwi born star baker Jordan Rondel says she will be “a lot more selective” around who she collaborates with in the future.

The following profile of Jordan Rondel is based on an interview conducted in June, at which point there was no indication The Caker bakery and shop on Auckland’s K Rd was in danger of closing.

In recent days, Rondel has made the decision to close the storefront.

She decided not to renew the lease on the property after realising it was too difficult to grow the New Zealand retail arm from her base in Los Angeles, she told Sunday.

When she relocated in 2019, Rondel said, she had plans to travel regularly back to New Zealand, but the Covid-19 pandemic made that an impossibility.

“The place could run itself to a degree, but it still needed its founder,” said Rondel, who opened the shop in 2013.

“Being the face and name it’s still so tied to me, so not being able to (be there) made things hard.”

She said despite daily contact with the shop, it was difficult to “grow the top line” of the business without being physically present.

She wouldn’t give any specifics on the shop's financial position but said: “Anyone could probably read between the lines and understand that if it was absolutely doubling it and killing it I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Rising food and labour costs in Aotearoa had also affected the store’s viability.

“At the end of the day it’s one of my personal beliefs that things can be around for a good time not a long time,” Rondel said.

“I just woke up one day and was like, my life has to come first. I’m really proud of what I achieved and also proud to have made this decision for me, basically.”

Nine staff had been made redundant as a result of the store’s closure.

The Caker cake kits were doing “super well” in New Zealand and would continue to sell here, Rondel said.

She was in the early stages of fundraising to open a store in LA.

“I’m just going to put a new direct focus on the kits and growing my own personal brand here in the States.”

When you think of a baker, whether your reference is more your grandmother’s crumpets or your grandmother’s crumpet, Paul Hollywood, whatever comes to mind is probably not Jordan Rondel. On her first episode of The Great Kiwi Bake Off, season four, she emerged as a new judge wearing a Zambesi vinyl trench coat, black beret, choker chain and ear cuffs. Mary Berry she is not.

“I’m not going to conform to something that someone might expect me to be, if it’s not me,” Rondel says on a video chat from her Los Angeles office. “I’m just myself.”

“Just myself” is not only Jordan Rondel but The Caker, the brand Rondel founded in 2010 and with which she is synonymous.

Born in Auckland to a Kiwi mother and French father, Rondel caught the baking bug on summer holidays spent in Paris with her grandparents.

“That is definitely where I can sort of pinpoint my love for being in the kitchen.This idea of going shopping for particular ingredients, putting them together, experiencing all the smells and all of that and then sharing it and witnessing the joy,” she says.

“You’ll hear a lot of bakers say the same thing, that that is the formula to falling in love with baking, but maybe the difference with me is that as I grew up I was so addicted to it and so obsessed with it that I just really developed my own style and I created my own recipes from a young age.”

Something else you wouldn’t expect of an emerging celebrity baker: Rondel isn’t professionally trained.

The Caker started in 2010, first as a blog and a made-to-order custom cake business that Rondel ran on the side while she studied for a marketing degree. That turned into a book deal, which led to a shop in which she made cakes to order as well as for customers to drop in and buy from.

In 2013, The Caker launched its first cake kits. Rondel prefers “kits” to “mixes” because hers come with everything you need to finish a cake except wet ingredients, including icing mix and a non-stick liner as standard, as well as other baking and decorative elements as required. Some go as far as providing gold leaf.

Until 2015, when her younger sister, Anouk, left her law career to join The Caker as co-owner and COO, Rondel ran the company by herself, doing everything from developing recipes to cleaning the bakery and doing accounts.

Sylvia Louis-Marie “I don’t want to see into the future anymore, it's too scary. I just do it,” says Rondel.

The sense is of a young woman - Rondel was only 21 - constantly running to keep up with her own hectic pace.

“I’m one of those people who never had a business plan,” Rondel says now. “I just kind of went with what felt right and learned along the way, listened to what people wanted. It was never really a sort of formulated plan.”

Was she, perhaps, a little naive?

“Oh 100%,” she laughs, “100%. I had so much just blind ambition I couldn't see what was ahead. I often get asked, ‘what would you tell your younger self?, and my answer is I would tell myself absolutely nothing, because if I had known, I never would have done half of what I did.”

When we speak, Rondel, who writes baking recipes for Sunday, has been back in LA for a few weeks, after some time in Aotearoa filming the fifth season of Kiwi Bake Off. She feels most at home in Los Angeles these days, she says, but some of that is bullishness: “I have put so much into building a life here that my mentality around it is, this has to be home in order to make it all work.”

She and Anouk moved to LA in 2019 with a goal to expand The Caker into the US. There were easier ways they could have shifted overseas - both sisters speak French and have French passports, for a start - but they felt America was the natural growth market for the brand. After all, in France, she points out, they’re all about pastries, and The Caker, well...

Compared to Auckland, says Rondel, Los Angeles has “similarities in the food scene and the general culture, but it is still American, and boy, is America a different place. It’s sort of like planet Mars. I learnt very quickly just how differently I would have to operate, and on a personal level too just how I’d have to adapt my personality just to fit in with Americans.

I’ve had to be more confident and put myself out there even more than I do, talk myself up, receive and take compliments a lot better than I ever have.”

But the business adjustment has been harder. All business is rife with challenges and curveballs but in the States, “the dramas that happen are on a much bigger scale”.

Supplied Moving to the United States proved fruitful for sisters Anouk (left) and Jordan when they scored a deal with retail giants Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie.

She was confronted with an “intense” amount of red tape to set up a food business. The company very nearly fell victim to a manufacturing scam that would have cost it tens of thousands of dollars. Within just a few weeks of her arrival, Rondel was informed of a potential lawsuit from someone who claimed they had rights to The Caker name in the US (the suit didn’t go ahead).

“Then not long after that I run into this other celebrity drama with Chrissy Teigen.” (More about that later though.)

Between those two dramas, the threatened legal action and Teigen, came the dramatic moment none of us could see coming: Covid-19.

The plan for LA was to open a shop, build The Caker brand, then introduce cake kits, in the same way it had done in New Zealand. But with all that red tape, and all those challenges, no store had yet opened; no US business was yet operating.

Rondel had been in LA for six months at that point, going back and forth to Auckland every six weeks or so. Faced suddenly with an inability to travel, a shuttered shop and no turnover coming from expansion, there was a moment of panic about what she could actually do.

But inactivity is not a reference in the Jordan Rondel playbook.

Figuring that people stuck at home would have a bit of time on their hands to bake, she and the Kiwi team ramped marketing of the kits into overdrive (of course we know now that baking, along with TV series Tiger King, were the world’s greatest obsessions during lockdown, so this was a good bet).

Once pick up and delivery was available again The Caker also went back to its baked-to-order roots with “bubble cakes”, designed to feed a lockdown bubble of four to six people.

In the end, 2020 was more financially successful for The Caker than 2019.

Afforded a bit of breathing space, Rondel could focus on launching the cake kits into the US market. This, however, came with its own obstacles.

“First of all the price point is hard for people to digest over here, because they’re so used to buying a $2 Betty Crocker (mix) - and they are just baffling to me. I have no idea how you could produce a cake mix for (far less than) $2.”

Sylvia Louis-Marie Jordan plans to open The Caker storefront in Los Angeles next year.

Then there was the challenge of getting the cakes to taste like Caker cakes.

“One of the first runs that I made, I really didn’t like the flour that my manufacturers had sourced for us. Flour here is a whole different ball game. It’s just the wheat is different and there’s all these different types of blends, so I’ve had to play around with different blends… But also eggs, butter, there are just vastly different ingredients here.

I will only ever use European butter because the American butter is white and sweet and it’s weird. And the same with the eggs as well, you have to put them in the fridge because of this process they go through to sanitise them. It destroys the membranes so your eggs are always freezing and you have to take them out an hour beforehand.”

The process of perfecting the US kits took, she says, about a year, but the hard work paid off. The Caker kits were picked up by retailers Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, and other brands started knocking on Rondel’s door wanting to collaborate.

Which brings us back to Chrissy Teigen. Rondel’s relationship with the model turned TV personality turned cookbook writer started after Teigen shared an Instagram story in which she declared her love for The Caker’s flourless chocolate cake to her 37 million followers.

Supplied Chrissy Teigen and Jordan Rondel collaborated on a carrot cake kit, prior to Teigen launching her own line of cake mixes that bore striking resemblance to The Caker’s. Rondel says she will be “a lot more selective” around who she collaborates with in the future.

While that shout-out was entirely organic, the two women were in touch within days, and within months, they had collaborated on a carrot cake kit sold under The Caker’s brand. It was classic Rondel opportunity-grabbing, but there was disappointment to come.

Just a few months later, Rondel was left reeling when Teigen’s brand, Cravings, without warning released a line of cake mixes that bore remarkable resemblance to her own.

The case of the mega-influencer copying the little cake co. that could made international headlines, with many sympathetic to Rondel’s position, but nothing came of it.

“I was in this media frenzy for like 10 days and then it just went away,” Rondel recalls. She had no money to take legal action and no faith it would have a positive outcome for her. The Caker didn’t materially lose anything but the incident, which happened in November last year, has affected her.

“It was a pretty big knock and it did affect my confidence there for a while,” she says.

“I learned that I will be much more selective about who I work with on these sorts of things because when someone like Chrissy Teigen with 40m followers reaches out to you and says let’s work together, even though I didn’t always follow her or necessarily love her as a celebrity, of course I saw it as a huge opportunity for my business and I wanted it to work, and nowadays I’m not going to work with any brands that I don’t think necessarily align… I’m going to be a lot more selective around who I collaborate with in the future, and if it is someone really huge again I’m going to have a lot more paperwork in place.”

Supplied Jordan Rondel as a judge on The Great Kiwi Bake Off, season 4. She says it was a chance she just had to grab.

Now, though, Rondel’s “ready to move on”, and she has a destination in mind: TV.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off was, like so many things in Rondel’s life, a chance she just had to grab.

“I just got an email saying can you sign an NDA, and I said absolutely, and the producer called me and said ‘we are reshuffling the judges on Kiwi Bake Off, would you be interested in being one?’”

At that point Rondel’s TV experience was limited to short spots on magazine shows, but it was something she’d always wanted to do.

“I said yes immediately. Like, I couldn’t have said it quicker.”

Six months later she was emerging onto the set in that Zambesi trench.

Despite her “crippling fear (of) criticising anyone”, Rondel loved the experience of judging Bake Off.

She doesn’t want to stop there. “I really want to do this reality TV show idea. I’ve thought about it for, truly, like, one week, but I'd love to make it happen.”

Jenna Baydee The Caker Jordan Rondel's pink grapefruit and lime meringue cake.

The show, she says, “would be about the (baking) business, but I think just bringing people into my life, which is my work, my work is literally all I do. I think I have a lot that I could share with people and they could learn from the process of setting up a bricks and mortar shop over here, the daily quirks, because there are a lot of them.”

That storefront in Los Angeles will hopefully open next year, which she’s excited about.

“I think generally, when Americans think of a cake they think of fondant-covered, food colouring-filled, sugary, unflavoured, no interesting ingredients or flavours. I like to pack my cakes with fruit and use weird ingredients that you wouldn't expect to find in a cake. So we’ll see if that resonates.”

There’s a new book deal on the table, too, her sixth, and it will have “a twist”.

It almost sounds like Rondel has a plan, though she baulks somewhat at this. She recalls an interview when she was asked what her superpower would be.

“I had said, I wish I could see into the future, and I regret saying that or I take that answer back. Because I don’t want to see into the future anymore, it's too scary. I just do it.”