By the numbers: A morning at Patrick's Pies, the country's busiest bakery

Patrick Lam's duck pie is a roaring success, with pie-lovers travelling to Tauranga from around the country to queue for a bite.

It’s handbags at dawn in Tauranga as people from around the country flock to try the country’s best pie, which is already a sell-out.

Tauranga baker Patrick Lam has had no time to celebrate his eighth Supreme title win at the Bakels NZ Pie Awards for his duck, onion and mushroom pie.

The pie had already sold out by 9am on Wednesday, only the morning after it had been crowned the Supreme winner, even though Lam had prepared 240 duck pies.

The following day, staff had stayed late and got up early to prepare 300 more pies, and people were queuing at the doors at 6am, an hour before the doors opened.

“We’ve had people coming today from Hamilton and Whakatāne. There have been queues in the shop all morning. The phone has been going non-stop, too but they are in such demand we can’t do phone orders, so are telling people to come here,” said Lam.

Lam, who owns Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery outlets in Bethlehem, Tauranga Crossing and Rotorua, also took gold in the Chicken & Vegetable and Vegetarian categories, and silver in Steak & Gravy.

When Stuff arrived at Patrick’s Pie shop in Bethlehem about 7.30am on Thursday, the 300 duck pies had almost sold out. People in the queue were excited to get their hands on one of the coveted pies, and many were taking photos of their score.

Paula Hudson and Tracey Tapara had travelled all the way from the East Coast to try the pie. Hudson was so keen to try she opened it at the counter for a bite.

Annemarie Quill/Stuff Paula Hudson and Tracey Tapara travelled from Whakatāne to try the winning duck pie.

“Mmm, it’s so lovely and creamy. I haven’t eaten much duck before but I would definitely try this again.”

Andrea Brown had missed out the first day when she arrived mid-morning to take a pie to her husband in hospital.

“I’ll just come back earlier next time. It’s a bit disappointing but I’m happy they are such a success.”

While people were queueing, a delivery van arrived to wheel in extra flour. Behind the counter there was a sound of banging as though builders were knocking down walls, but Lam explained it was staff busily kneading the pastry.

“We are working hard but we don’t mind as we’re so happy that people like it. It was doing something more unusual using duck breast, not typically used for pies, so it’s great that people really seem to love it and people who got their hands on one yesterday are back for another today,” he said.

By the numbers

8

The number of times Tauranga’s Patrick Lam has won the Supreme title of New Zealand’s best pie

240

The number of duck pies that had sold out in Tauranga by 9am on the morning after the announcement.

6am

The time by which there was already a queue of people eager to try the winning pie.

4000

The number of pies entered in this year’s competition.

101km

The distance travelled from Whakatāne to taste the pie in Bethlehem.