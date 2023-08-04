Mars chocolate backtrack on recyclable packaging: 'Put this wrapper in the rubbish'

Confectionery giant Mars has been forced to backtrack information on its new packaging for Mars and Snickers bars, with stickers warning consumers not to recycle the wrappers, despite printed instructions to do exactly that.

In November, 2022, the company announced it would be introducing paper-based recyclable wrappers in June this year and the newly-launched wrappers urged the public to recycle when disposing of the wrappers.

“It’s your turn now. After you’ve enjoyed your Mars Bar, please place the empty wrapper in the recycling bin.”

But the products have since been updated with a sticker on the front, covering a “please recycle” logo, telling consumers that isn’t actually the case.

“Turns out, this paper-based wrapper isn’t currently recyclable in N ew Zealand. Protect recycling bins. Put this wrapper in the rubbish for now.”

When asked for details by Stuff, Andrea Bradley, Mars corporate affairs manager said, “due to infrastructure differences in ANZ and recently revised technical guidelines, the Mars and Snickers paper-based bars must be placed in the waste bin in New Zealand, not in kerbside recycling.

Stuff Mars and Snickers bars have had stickers added to new packaging, informing consumers the wrappers cannot actually be recycled.

She said while it’s disappointing the wrappers cannot be recycled, “we’re proud to launch new packaging innovations that uses less virgin plastic, and continues our journey towards sustainable packaging”.

When the packaging was announced in November, Peter Simmons, general manager of Mars New Zealand, said the new packaging came after months of research and development in Mars Wrigley’s Ballarat manufacturing facility in Australia.

“As one of the largest pet food, food, and snacks and treats suppliers in New Zealand, Mars has a responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint right across our business, including packaging. The launch of this new paper-based packaging is a significant step for us towards our local and global packaging targets,” Simmons said at the time.

Barney Irvine, Waste and Recycling Forum co-ordinator told Stuff that most paper recycling in New Zealand is sent offshore so needs to comply with international standards for contamination.

When the paper-based wrappers were announced in 2022, Mars Wrigley’s R&D director told Packaging News the wrappers were 86% paper, with a, “thin plastic barrier to ensure the quality and freshness of the product is maintained, seals and inks for labelling”.

It’s that plastic that would push the wrapper over the contamination threshold for recycling in New Zealand, said Irvine.

Stuff A Mars bar complete with the sticker warning Kiwi consumers that its paper-based wrapper isn’t actually recyclable here.

”Paper recyclers generally don’t want to go near something with so much plastic in it,” he said.

In Australia, on the other hand, standards can be different, as they are not as “beholden to international standards”.

“Unfortunately, there’s no easy way for consumers to know exactly what they can and can’t recycle – the rules are often confusing and complex, and can vary from one part of the country to another,” he said.

”A simple, user-centric recycling label would make it a lot easier for people to do the right thing, and it’s where we need to get to as a country.”

As for the Snickers and Mars stickers, Bradley didn’t state how many wrappers had to be rectified with a sticker, but said consumers should expect to see them for “the next few months”.​

“We hope to have updated packaging in stores by the end of September.”

Mars is working towards the goal of all its products having recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.