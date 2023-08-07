TikToker reignites debate over washing raw chicken - but what do the experts say?

To wash, or not to wash: that is the question plaguing the minds of chicken loving TikTok users after a viral cooking tutorial left the social media platform divided.

When food influencer Zoe Barrie posted a roast chicken recipe to the video sharing platform in late July, viewers were more concerned with Barrie’s prep than her finished product.

The video, which currently has over 3.8 million views, fuelled a war of hygiene in the comment section as many users pointed out a supposedly glaring mistake with her method: “Wait, no wash?”

“Don’t you rinse before cooking?”, another commenter asked. And so the age-old debate was yet again sparked – should you clean your chook before you cook it?

While Barrie’s critics argued a clean chicken makes a clean meal, others didn’t see the value in the adding the extra prep step, with one user commenting “washing chicken is as stupid as washing your bread” – so, who’s got it right?

The Ministry for Primary Industries warns against washing chicken on its website, with the advice that washing chicken or raw meat will “spread bacteria in your kitchen and may contaminate other food.”

Most Kiwis – those who purchase their poultry from supermarkets or butcheries – shouldn’t be worrying about giving their chicken a rinse before cooking anyway, says Auckland food service consultant Mark Collins.

“In principle, I’d come at this from a technical perspective: why are you washing the chicken?” Collins says.

“If people think that chicken is contaminated when they buy it, and that running it under cold water is going to fix that, that’s nonsense.”

STUFF A Christchurch mother says her son was given undercooked chicken nuggets in a McDonald's order.

While he says the step is mostly unnecessary, there are certain situations when you could take the extra precaution of washing your chicken.

“If it isn’t wrapped, and you’ve got no backstory on it, it might have been exposed to cross-contamination and the safe thing to do would be to give it a rinse,” Collins says.