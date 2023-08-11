From kitchen nightmares to dream career: The Kiwi chef bringing the heat to social media

Andy Cooks chatted with Simon Bridges about how he built a global social media following.

He’s the dictionary definition of social media sensation - attracting 13 million followers and more than 1 billion views since posting his first video just 20 months ago.

That “surreal” success has allowed Kiwi Andy Cooks to transition from top restaurant chef to online guru - with hacks for home foodies garnishing a global following on YouTube, Instagram and more.

Appearing on the latest episode of Simon Bridges’ Stuff celebrity interview podcast, Generally Famous, Cooks explained how he built his profile - and reflected on his years working in restaurants.

Born in Wellington as Andy Hearnden, he developed a taste for cooking - and hard work - at an early age. That was in part due to time at the family poultry farm where he learnt quickly that food doesn’t always come from packets.

After leaving school in Year 10, he trained at chef college in Auckland then travelled extensively, landing increasingly senior roles at top restaurants in cities like London and Melbourne.

Supplied Andy Cooks has just released his first cookbook.

Talking to Bridges from his current home on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, he recalled kitchen environments that could be “high stress and borderline abusive”.

“I was 21 when I landed in those restaurants, and it was straight into it. Huge hours, 80, 90, 100 hours a week with no breaks and it was very full-on work.

“[There was] yelling at people to the point of physical abuse, not that I witnessed that too many times, but definitely a lot of like punch-ons between comrades.”

Bridges asked about the similarities between Cooks’ experiences and portrayals of restaurant kitchens on TV and film - including Disney+ smash-hit The Bear - where stress and substance abuse are rife.

Supplied Jeremy Allen White, star of 'The Bear'.

“Like most people in the industry, I was drinking too much, drinking every day, and it wasn’t affecting my performance, but it was definitely affecting my relationships,” Cooks said.

“I tried to quit solo, and it didn’t work very well. So I checked myself into rehab, did 30 days, and haven’t looked back since.

“My performance in life is better, my relationships are better… And I don’t miss it at all.”

Cooks moved to online content after losing his job when Covid-19 decimated the hospitality industry in Melbourne, where he was living.

“I’ve always been a huge consumer of content. So one day I was being a sideline ref saying, ‘Oh this is no good, this is rubbish, I could do better’ and [my partner] Caitlin was like, ‘Well do it’. So I did.”

Supplied Andy Cooks moved into online cooking videos after losing his job during the pandemic.

Tips and tricks such as adding water to the pan while frying bacon to make it extra-crispy have proved huge hits with viewers.

Now he’s the figurehead of a business employing five fulltimers and is in early discussions about bringing the Andy Cooks phenomenon to streaming platforms.

“I could work anywhere in the world, that's why I'm really lucky with this job.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Cooks also talks about his favourite dishes to cook and eat, his new cookbook and the state of the Kiwi food scene, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

