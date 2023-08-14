Kitchen guru Andy Cooks dishes up tips for stretching your food budget

Andy Cooks is helping his millions of social media followers find way to save money during the cost of living crisis.

With the cost of living crisis starting to bite, Kiwi kitchen guru Andy Cooks has dished up some ways to help you stretch your budget.

Cooks offers the advice during his appearance on the latest episode of Stuff’s celebrity interview podcast, Generally Famous.

The Wellington-born chef has clocked up more than 1 billion views of his food videos in little more than 18 months.

He became a social media sensation - with 13 million followers and counting - after Covid cost him his job in the hospitality industry.

Asked by host Simon Bridges about ways to save money, he replied: “Don’t be afraid of buying bigger pieces of protein [meat] and breaking them down yourself.

“If you’re a single person, buy a whole chicken and break it down yourself and eat that throughout the week or freeze some of it.”

Cooks - real name Andy Hearnden - also recommended using seasonal vegetables.

“I’m a huge fan of kūmara, sweet potato and pumpkin at this time of year.”

Supplied Cooks wants the recipes in his new cookbook to bring people back to the table.

He also explained the philosophy behind his hack-packed videos.

“People don’t want to see fancy food. They want ideas for what they can eat for dinner - stuff that’s achievable but maybe has a little chef-y twist to elevate it.

“It’s trying to answer that lifelong question that everyone has: ‘what’s for dinner?’.’”

Although Cooks has built a global following, not everyone likes everything he posts.

“There are a lot of people that hate peas. You put up peas online and people get very upset.”

A shocked Bridges replied: “How can you hate a pea? It’s like a tomato or egg, like they’re a staple!”

Cooks has just released his first cookbook - designed to bring families back to the dining table.

“I think it’s a super-important place to have a conversation,” he said.

To listen to the full interview, in which Cooks also talks about his favourite dishes to cook and eat and the state of the Kiwi food scene, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

There’s a new episode of Generally Famous every Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever else you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.