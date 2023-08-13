It's all in the seasoning: If vegan flavours are good, you won't miss the meat

For Stuart Marsden, running a restaurant without meat came as a steep learning curve.

“When I first started, I was thinking oh, what about fish sauce? What about oyster sauce? What about shrimp paste?” says the executive chef at East Restaurant, which is attached to Auckland’s Sudima Hotel.

The trick, he soon discovered, is “all in how you adjust your seasonings”; now, he says, it’s quite hard to pick the difference between vegetarian fish sauce or regular fish sauce.

Marsden’s meatless expertise will feature as part of the Chef’s Table series for Restaurant Month, which runs in Tāmaki Makaurau through August: diners at East will be served five plant-focused courses that celebrate bold Asian flavours.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Head chef Vincent Yan prepares his tofu salad at East Restaurant.

One of the featured dishes is a crispy tofu salad, which head chef Vincent Yan cooks up for the Sunday Star-Times with cucumber, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and sweet chilli. The perfect combination, Yan says, of “fresh, crispy, sour, sweet, and spicy”.

Yan, who grew up in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, has always loved being in the kitchen - he was cooking rice by the age of 6 and preparing meals for his parents at 9. His career as a wok master took him via Hong Kong and Macau and he’s been in Aotearoa since 2010, where he’s continued to apply the Cantonese principle of wok-hei (“breath of the wok”).

Marsden, meanwhile, grew up in Sydney, but was always drawn to Asian cuisine through his work at prominent restaurants across Australia and Southeast Asia.

“I was lucky enough to have an opportunity to work in Bali, and over the years before working in Bali my favourite cuisine was always Asian flavours, because it was so intense,” he says. “Whether it’s a betel leaf, or a mouthful of a curry, it’s always so much flavour.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Executive chef Stuart Marsden says his vegan rendang has so much flavour that diners don’t miss the meat.

Marsden is next up in the kitchen, preparing a rendang curry with jackfruit, mushrooms and cauliflower. Normally a rendang would be served with beef, but this meatless version stands on its own as a main.

The Asian flavours are potent and powerful,” he says. “Every mouthful you have is full of flavour, and you don’t miss the protein, you don’t miss the beef or the chicken or the fish.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Vegan rendang curry with jackfruit, mushrooms and cauliflower.

Marsden isn’t a vegetarian himself, but says it’s important that chefs cater to increasing demand, and East Restaurant’s meatless menu was deliberately designed to “capture a market that was missing”.

“As time goes on more people are becoming either vegan or vegetarian, and cutting out protein from their diet,” he says, adding that if the flavours are good, most people won’t miss the meat.

What did they each have for dinner last night? Once again, flavours take centre stage, with Marsden whipping up some quick fried rice.

“I had mushrooms, I had spinach, I had spring onions, coriander, all this stuff, just bits and pieces in the fridge. Ten minutes preparation, five minutes cooking, done. In my cupboard I’ve got all the seasonings. Chinese cooking wine, sweet chilli, soy sauce, so yeah… fried rice. That’s my quick and easy go-to.”

Yan, meanwhile, had an “easy” noodle soup with mushrooms.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF East Restaurant’s executive chef Stuart Marsden, left, and head chef Vincent Yan.

Their Chef’s Table event on August 23 will be rounded out by miang kham (leaf-wrapped snacks) with betel leaves, mushroom and truffle dumplings, and a mango pudding for dessert with coconut sorbet, sago pearls and toasted coconut shards.

“It’s all vegan,” says Yan, adding that most of the menu is also gluten-free.

Marsden says Restaurant Month, an annual event organised by Heart of the City, is a welcome opportunity for diners to get out and about during the traditionally quieter winter period.

“It brings people into your restaurant that might not have been before, and opens their eyes to new dishes,” he says.

“I think it brings a lot of people into the city, which is good.”

Chef’s Table at East will be held at East Restaurant on Wednesday, August 23 as part of Auckland’s Restaurant Month. Tickets are available for $169pp at iticket.co.nz.