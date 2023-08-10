Avocado, cardamom, and cake: A power ranking of Cher's Kiwi-inspired gelato

Cher has partnered with New Zealand’s Giapo to bring her own line of gelato to Los Angeles. Now, it’s arrived in New Zealand.

OPINION: Five years after a chance meeting between pop star Cher and a Kiwi gelato maker, the duo’s new line of gelato has finally arrived.

Cher, an ice cream aficionado who occasionally moonlights as a singer and Twitter prophet, and her Kiwi “Michelangelo of gelato” Gianpaolo Grazioli, of Auckland’s Giapo, have together released six flavours of gelato, blending the tastes of the pop icon and NZ’s Italian expat.

Their roving Cherlato truck is currently bringing the taste of New Zealand to Los Angeles, but in Giapo’s downtown Auckland spot, they’re offering the flavours for one week only – so, which is the best?

Supplied SoCalâs Coldest Avocado on Toast.

6. SoCal’s Coldest Avocado on Toast

Avocado gelato, topped with bread crumbs and a sprinkle of black pepper and matcha – this is Los Angeles in ice cream form, but unfortunately, I’m too much of an Aucklander to handle it.

Avocado-flavoured gelato, though delicious on its own, isn’t always the first choice for Giapo’s Kiwi customers, says co-founder and Giapo’s wife, Annarosa Petrucci. It wasn’t Cher’s, either – Petrucci says the icon initially wasn’t too keen on adding the flavour to her line.

The toppings are definitely an acquired taste – it may just be the smack of pairing ice cream and pepper that has caught me off guard – and I need my avocado on toast to be more warm and crunchy than cold and smooth.

Supplied LA, I Love you (V).

5. LA, I Love you (V)

Topped with yellow and purple crumbled cake bits – the colours of the LA Lakers, a favourite of Giapo – this is the only gelato on the menu that is vegan.

It’s fun, sickly sweet, but not as exciting as the menu’s other flavour options. LA, I Love You, but I feel something inside me saying, ‘I really don’t think you’re strong enough, no’.

Supplied Stracciatella Giapoâs Way.

4. Stracciatella Giapo’s Way

This is a classic gelato variety: milk ice cream with chocolate flakes. The addition of rich dark chocolate adds a crunch that pairs well with the creaminess of the vanilla.

A flavour that’s less exciting than some (see the kefir and cardamom creation) and safer than others (the coldest avocado on toast), this gelato finds itself placing nearly smack bang in the middle of this listing simply because it's a perfectly middle ground option.

Supplied Chocolate XO Cher.

3. Chocolate XO Cher

Rich, smooth, and indulgent, this is the gelato that made Cher fall in love with Giapo five years ago, and the recipe hasn’t changed since.

This flavour is still Cher’s favourite, and it’s clear why: the chocolate, heavy yet luscious, is made even better with the crunch of chocolate nibs topping the treat, and the waffle cone coated in gold and chocolate and smoothed over by hand.

Annarosa Petrucci, who co-founded Giapo alongside her husband, says this is the flavour taking Los Angeles by storm at the moment. Sometimes, classic is best.

Supplied Snap Out of It! Kefir & Cardamom

2. Snap Out of It! Kefir & Cardamom

A mix of kefir, a fermented milk popular in Eastern Europe, and cardamom spice might sound like odd flavour profile, but once it’s on the tongue, it packs a punch.

The flavour is sharp, tart, and light, reminiscent of a cool lemonade on the beach with the kick of a cocktail (minus the alcohol).

To balance out the tang, the gelato is topped with a cloud of candy floss – unlike other offerings on the menu, this gelato feels incredibly light, making it a great option as a summer treat.

Supplied Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donut.

1. Breakfast at Cher’s Coffee & Donuts

Coffee flavoured gelato, topped with a gluten-free donut: this is supposedly the breakfast that fuels Cher’s ageless spunk, and thank God for that.

Though this gelato is Cher-inspired, the coffee flavour feels like a true love letter to Italy and a reminder of the talented Napalese artisans behind Giapo’s creations.

Take this from someone who doesn’t even enjoy drinking coffee: the flavour is such a staple in Italy that tasting this almost transports you to the cobblestones of Rome where, as an 18-year-old, I inhaled coffee-flavoured gelato morning, noon, and night.

Of course, topped with a donut, this gelato is very much entering Americana-excessiveness, but I’m not complaining.