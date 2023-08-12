Is fine dining still a thing?

Fine dining has evolved a lot in the last 20 years, say industry experts.

As the cost of living bites, it has raised the question: is there still a market for expensive eateries?

The Press and The Post report today that a Wellington restaurateur has closed his upmarket diner Atlas for something more mid-range. It follows upscale Christchurch restaurant Hali shutting its doors just two-and-a-half years after opening, although its sibling venue Inati remains open.

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Al Brown, who has made informal eating the theme of his new edition of Eat Up New Zealand, reckons while fine dining has its place, many of us would be happier with “a bowl of casserole, and mashed potato and some red wine out of a tumbler”.

Restaurants spoken to said the industry was tough no matter which way you served your meals, and people still wanted to splash out, especially when celebrating.

So is fine dining dead?

Not exactly – it’s just changed with the times.

With its starched white napkins and attentive maître d’, Christchurch restaurant Tiffanys was once the epitome of Kiwi fine dining.

However, the industry has changed with fine dining evolving into luxury, upmarket, high-end dining.

Bicycle Thief owner Deep Kumar said he considered his Italian restaurant “high end”, owing to the ambience, the selection of wines to complement the food and the plating.

Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association, explained “there is now a wide range of restaurants offering different styles of fine dining”.

“But ensuring a memorable and luxury dining experience is always at the heart”, she added.

David Walker/Stuff Charred octopus served at Christchurch restaurant Inati.

Is “high end” the same as silver service?

No. In fact, silver service is rarely a thing these days.

“It is not really here any more,” said Emma Mettrick, owner of Christchurch restaurant Twenty Seven Steps.

Part of silver service requires food to be served onto the guest’s plate at the table from a tray – think Downton Abbey.

But it’s not really been a thing in Kiwi restaurants for a while. In 2017, Bidois told Stuff: “We don’t really see any businesses that have silver service”.

Supplied Wellington’s Logan Brown is a legendary fine dining spot.

So who exactly does “high end” dining appeal to?

All sorts of people, provided they are willing to splash the cash. Heading out for a nice meal can cost hundreds, which is why many save it for a celebration.

“People are still coming out for their special occasion,” said Mettrick.

But it’s not cheap. What if you’re trying to dine out on a budget?

You could linger over a glass of wine instead of a bottle, share a starter or just order a main, instead of three courses.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Although high-end restaurants are a lot more casual these days, it might be worth checking to see if jandals are ok.

What do I wear to an upmarket restaurant? Is it OK to wear jeans or jandals?

Like the old rules around silver service – knowing which fork to use – the old dress codes are becoming a thing of the past too.

There’s been a huge shift towards the “casualisation” of dining over the past 10 years “so typically we don’t have to worry too much about formal wear,” said Bidois.

In the New Zealand dining scene it’s “perfectly acceptable to dress up if it is a special occasion”, she said “but equally, smart-casual dress is just as welcome”.

But that doesn't apply to all restaurants, so it still pays to ask.

“Of course, there are still some types of establishments that have a dress code especially for the evening, so it might pay to check if you are unsure,” said Bidois.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Twenty Seven Steps owner Emma Mettrick chats to a group of diners.

And are there any table manners I need to know?

Most operators want you to relax and enjoy your experience, “so try not to worry too much about the rules,” Bidois said.

However, there are some basics to remember including:

The napkin is for your lap and your mouth – not your nose.

Cutlery should be left straight in the centre of your plate or pointing between 10 and 4 o'clock – never cross in an x.

Chopsticks should be left by the side of your plate if you are taking a rest, or placed horizontally on your plate or bowl when you’ve finished eating.

Jerome Warburton It’s OK to ask for condiments, says Mettrick.

Lastly, is it OK to ask for the salt and pepper?

“One hundred per cent,” said Mettrick.

“People’s pallets are different, we can’t create one dish that’s perfect for everyone,” she said.

Which is why every table at her restaurant has condiments.