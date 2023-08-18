Newsable: Anyone for a birthday cake-infused pint of stout?

Pastry-flavoured beers are the talk of the town at this year’s Beervana festival

Morning team and yet another Friday bites the dust, magnificent, things are looking up, spring is around the corner, and we’ve got a WORLD CUP FINAL TO LOOK FORWARD TO THIS WEEKEND!

What a tournament it’s been. I, for one, am going to be terribly sad when it’s all over but of course the most dramatic stage of the tournament is before us - and that’s where we begin today’s show.

Sky’s Kristina Eddy, our sensational correspondent throughout the tournament, turns her imperious predictive powers to Spain versus England and tells us what we can expect ahead of Sunday night’s match.

After that, we’re heading across to Australia to talk about one of the most intriguing stories doing the rounds at the moment: the Melbourne mushroom poisonings. Marta Pascual Juanola is a crime reporter with the Melbourne Age and joins us with the latest twists and turns in this story.

Then we’re heading to the capital, which is packed full of beer-lovers heading to Sky Stadium in Wellington for Beervana this weekend.

We learn a bit about where the beer market is trending taste-wise - weird, wonderful, pastry-adjacent places, it seems - and how the industry is broadening its market to focus more on the taste of beer, and less on the effects of it.

And finally, Jess has the daunting task of stepping into Imo’s yeti-sized shoes (metaphorically, they’re actually petite) for Fun Fact Friday.

Have yourselves a great weekend, and keep a lookout for a special episode dropping on Saturday, looking at two of the big-picture themes that kept appearing throughout the Lauren Dickason trial.

Be excellent to each other,

Emile

