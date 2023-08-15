Respect and heritage rule at special inn out in the Moutere

Andrew Cole, left, and David Watson, are the current guardians of the Moutere Inn, New Zealand’s oldest pub.

Neil Hodgson is a Nelson-based food and wine writer

OPINION: The Moutere Inn has been an important part of the Upper Moutere community since 1850 and is the oldest pub in its original building in New Zealand.

In 2008, the Moutere Inn was bought by a group of beer enthusiasts who wanted to have a venue where they could showcase the best craft beers and real ales they could get their hands on.

Today, the inn is owned and operated by Dave Watson and Andrew Cole, who have decided it’s time for a change. They have other things they want to do with their lives, and they feel they have created something special at Upper Moutere in the last 15 years.

While the interior hasn’t had a full refurbishment for many years, Andrew said this is quite intentional.

“It’s an old pub with lots of heritage and we wanted to respect that heritage, if we did some refurbishment modern features just wouldn’t fit the heritage country pub look and feel.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff At just 173 years young, the Moutere Inn is still going strong.

They have returned the pub to its traditional roots as an important part of a small community, where the locals feel comfortable and visitors can enjoy an ever-changing selection of great craft beers (over the years they have had 534 different beers on tap and counting), local wine, delicious food and good company.

“But our real focus is on being a responsible part of the local community,” said Andrew.

They recently decided to put the Moutere Inn on the market, so I wanted to catch up with Andrew and Dave to talk about the changes they have seen in the last 15 years and what they see as the future of both the Moutere Inn and the industry in general.

According to Andrew, the biggest change is that craft beer has become the norm rather than something unique.

However, he said there’s a real blending of real craft beer and ‘craft’ beers made by larger companies who have purchased some of the small breweries but retained the brands and production. It means the beers are still hand-crafted but owned by larger corporation style brewers.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Craft beers are now the norm rather than the exception in many pubs, with the Moutere Inn no different.

The other thing that is really important to Andrew and Dave is the Inn’s connection to the local community.

“We understand who our customers are and what they want, that’s a great local country pub so that means we also have Tui and Speights on tap because it’s what some in our local community want to drink. The business is based on good food, great beers and wonderful company.”

They serve as many local products as they can, he says these have been embraced by their customers, “the whole offering has been embraced.”

In the longer term, Andrew said that because there are fewer country pubs now the good ones are becoming a real destination, especially for tourists when you have a story to tell.

“Places where natural changes are well managed become destinations. Those who don’t understand their local community and fail change with the times are struggling.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Good country pubs are now destinations in their own right, and with a mouth-watering selection of meals, the Moutere Inn is definitely a place to visit on an empty stomach.

“Food is hugely important now, the days of a mince pie in a pie warmer or a few packets of nuts and chips are well and truly over. Good country pubs need good food, not many have three full-time chefs like we do.”

“Our kitchen staff have influenced the food we offer and are currently working on designing new menu items for spring and summer. Even though they bring international influences to the food they make they also understand we are a country pub and that we need to serve quality pub food.”

Looking at the menu the dishes are all very familiar to Kiwis.

As well as the classics like grilled fish and bbq pork ribs dishes like venison osso buco, spaghetti carbonara and a prawn and coconut curry hint at the background of the chefs, two of whom are from Sri Lanka but trained and worked in high-end hotels and restaurants that specialise in Italian food.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The days of a mince pie in a pie warmer are well and truly over, says

And they make special dishes for various events.

On the day I visited, there was a sold out quiz night planned for that evening, and they were preparing a classic lasagne that was going to be served with a side salad. Made by Italian trained chefs, it’s absolutely true Italian food made fresh in a country pub in Upper Moutere.

Andrew told me that they work hard to make sure there’s something for everyone at the Inn.

Quality, honest, flavoursome food is really important for any hospitality venue, and at the Moutere Inn they provide just that to go with a superb range of craft beers and local wines.

Don’t wait for summer to roll around, head out to Upper Moutere soon for a great country pub experience.