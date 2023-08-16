Unsavoury scandal: Baker refuses to remove pie award after being robbed of best bacon and egg title

Avalon Street Bakehouse and Cafe's bacon and egg pie has topped its category in Bakels Supreme Pie Awards 2023 - and got the tick from reporter Te Aorewa Rolleston.

In the annual contest for New Zealand’s premiere pie, there can only be one winner – but in this year’s case, a bakers awards bungle has resulted in there being two.

Sam Jampa of Avalon Bakehouse in Hamilton has decided not to remove the gold award he received for his bacon and egg pie from his window, despite being officially stripped of the title on Tuesday.

Bakels New Zealand Pie Awards judges have admitted there was a mix-up in the kitchen during August’s judging session and the wrong winner had been crowned with the top title in the category.

Jampa said he was surprised and saddened when Bakels representatives came to his shop in Hamilton and explained what had happened.

But, he has held onto the gold certificate and has decided not to take it down so as not to disappoint his customers.

“For me, it’s alright, but it would be an upset for my customers. It’s been two weeks, and they’ve already bought a lot of pies and have been saying they can see why it’s the best in the country.”

NZ Bakels/Supplied Sok Heang Nguon of Taste Café in Avondale was the true 2023 gold winner of bacon and egg pies

Jampa said he was going to enter the awards next year and go for gold to redeem his name.

“My bacon and egg pie is very nice. I’ve been baking for 30 years and I didn’t think the winner’s looked as good as mine.”

In a statement to media, NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said there had been a “technical glitch” with the awards programme.

“The pies are all given an entry number on arrival for judging to ensure that the baker can’t be identified during the blind judging.

“The pie went onto the supreme judging stage but somehow in the system the wrong name was matched up with the bacon and egg pie.”

Kersel said that it was the first time in 25 years of the prestigious awards programme that a mistake had been made, but it was time to “calibrate the system” so it didn’t happen again.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The judging for the 2023 Bakel Pie Awards was held at the Penrose Bakel premises.

The mistake was picked up by the true winner, Sok Heang Nguon of Taste Café in Auckland’s Avondale.

He told Stuff that when he saw pictures of the winners released by Bakels, he noticed something familiar about the bacon and egg.

The pastry on top of the winning pie had his distinctive markings - like a signature among bakers.

Nguon said he alerted Bakels and an investigation was launched that would prove he was the rightful winner.

“Our secret is the quality of the ingredients - there’s no cheap meat or pastry. It’s New Zealand’s best bacon and egg pie.”

Kersel presented Nguon with his gold award during a low-key ceremony out the front of his shop.

Nguon has mixed feelings, having won the award but missed out on the glitzy awards evening. He also feels badly for Jampa having lost the title.

“I know they must be really upset that they have to give it back all of a sudden. I feel really sorry for them.”