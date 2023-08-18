Death of champion cheesemaker a shock loss for industry and Manawatū community

The late Adrian Walcroft and wife Jill at their home in July. The couple have been as passionate about the Pohangina Valley and local produce as they were about their cheese.

A solitary candle flickers at the Feilding Farmers’ Market where the bold gingham of Cartwheel Creamery and its award-winning artisan cheeses would normally be carefully laid.

Stallholders were expressing condolences and tributes on Friday, stunned by the unexpected death of master cheesemaker Adrian Walcroft.

The Pohangina Valley husband and father died suddenly last weekend.

While wife Jill had been the visible champion of Cartwheel and Manawatū produce at markets and food festivals, Adrian was the quiet and much-respected craftsman of the enterprise.

Leilani Hatch/Stuff Walcroft at home in 2012, after he won two awards in Cuisine's Champions of Cheese awards for his Pohangina Blue.

He had been a scientist at Landcare Research, but after attending a one-day cheesemaking course in 2011 he was hooked.

Within a year he was judged the country’s top hobby cheesemaker and the couple were building their own factory, with an ethos deeply rooted in how the natural environment influenced their produce.

Walcroft was enthralled by both the science and the experimentation of cheesemaking, and in May was awarded the top honour – champion cheesemaker – at the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards.

“He was grinning from ear to ear for the whole duration of our conversation,” said New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association chairperson Simon Lamb, remembering that night.

Cartwheel Creamery cleaned up with three champions’ trophies at the awards function, and scored a number of gold medals for its cheeses.

“He may be gone, but he will remain in my thoughts for a long time to come.”

Supplied/Stuff Walcroft being recognised for his craft at the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards in Hamilton on May 4.

Lamb said Walcroft was naturally a quiet, thoughtful person who was willing to put his point of view across when it was required. When he spoke, people listened.

“Adrian’s sense of service to the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association was beyond reproach. He just ‘got on’, in his quiet, yet efficient way.

“He has made a real difference and is leaving a legacy; especially for New Zealand’s boutique cheesemakers.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Walcroft preparing a vat for the next milk delivery.

Manawatū direct mayor Helen Worboys said Walcroft’s passing was tragic, particularly coming only a year after Cartwheel colleague and friend Alison Leber had been killed in a car crash.

She paid tribute both to Carthwheel Creamery’s success and how Jill Walcroft advocated for Manawatū produce and attracted visitors.

“She’s always thinking of ways to promote not just what she does, but how it fits into the region. Great supporter of the region.”

Worboys said Jill had amazing support in Pohangina, and the community was rallying around her.

Matthew Dallas/Stuff A condolence book and candle for the late Adrian Walcroft at the Feilding Farmers’ Market on Friday where the Cartwheel Creamery stand is normally stationed.

Helen Bethune’s Feilding Flowers stall has been stationed next to Cartwheel Creamery’s for many years.

She said Adrian was a quiet man, and the couple had worked very hard to build up their business and website.

“They will be sadly missed. They had a lot of repeat customers, who would come again and again for their produce. It was really hailed as the best cheese, and it wasn’t at all surprising when they got the championship.”

Liz Giesen, from Down Under Honey, said she was quite new to the market, having only joined in November, but had great admiration for the Walcrofts and the success of Cartwheel Creamery.

“They’ve done so well. It’s huge. They’ve brought a lot of attention to our region. I didn’t realise how big they were when I first came here, and then it became very obvious that they’re a household name around here.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jill and Adrian Walcroft enjoying a summer’s day in Pohangina in 2016.

Kerry Tofts, a volunteer at the markets for many years, said he was shocked and saddened.

“He was a really nice guy, Adrian. Just can’t believe it ... It’s all the good buggers who die young, and the sad buggers who stay around for ages.”

When Stuff met with the Walcrofts in July, the couple were contemplating what the future held for Cartwheel, its size and scale, and what success was manageable and enjoyable.

“It’s quite challenging,” Adrian said at the time. “We’re at a certain level, and to be able to employ more staff on a full-time basis you need to double the size of your staff almost. It’s a big ask in the current environment.”

A funeral is being held for Adrian Walcroft on Friday afternoon at the Pohangina Hall, while Cartwheel Creamery is a finalist at the Feilding & District Business Awards on Saturday night, in a category that recognises businesses that put the region on the map.