Pak'nSave offering 'reduced price' chicken costing nearly $1 more

Depending on your perspective, you could catch a good deal on chicken at Pak’nSave: a bag of bone-in thighs which were once $7.08 are now being slung at the “extra low” “reduced price” of $7.99.

A photo of the chicken, from Pak’nSave Warkworth, with its confused price tag has been shared on Facebook, with commenters slamming the “ridiculous” price point as “a joke.”

Pak’nSave Warkworth’s grocery manager says the store was aware of the situation, and changes have been amended.

The spokesperson chalked the mistake up to a “staff error,” suggesting the reduced price sticker was meant for a different cut of meat. However, the sticker specifically references bone-in chicken thighs.

Asked if employees are encouraged to say something if a price tag appears to be incorrect, the staffer said “definitely”.

The $46m Warkworth location was opened by Pak’nSave in June 2023. Foodstuffs, the co-operative behind Pak’nSave, New World, and Four Square, recently raked in $51.8m in combined profit in their 2023 financial years between the North and South Islands.

In July, Kapiti Coast Pak’nSave removed a Facebook post advertising a “super birthday deal” on tomatoes after a customer pointed out the promotional price was higher than the previous day.

Customers of Christchurch’s Moorhouse Ave Countdown got the long end of the stick when an IT error saw eggs incorrectly sold at $8.50 instead of the nationwide price of $15.80 for two weeks in February.