Kiwi man claims worm came out of his burger, then asks for $10k from restaurant

Kiwi TikToker's tapeworm has gone viral on social media – but the story isn’t quite what it seems.

A video of a squirming tapeworm has racked up over 20 million views for Kiwi Daniel Bond, but his backstory has left an accused business with a bad feeling in their stomach.

Auckland-based Bond went viral on TikTok earlier this month after sharing a video of a small white tapeworm wriggling across his vape, with the caption “this fell out of my burger, thought it was mayo until I seen it moving [sic]. What is this?”

“I’m not a parasite specialist, which is why I posted on TikTok to find out what it was. I thought someone on there may know,” Bond told Stuff.

But for the business at the middle of the mess, Chicking Albany, the tapeworm saga had been just as much of a gut-wrenching experience.

After the tapeworm blew up on social media, Bond contacted Chicking, and an employee offered free food for his woes. When Bond declined, the employee offered $500 as an apology for the incident, which Bond said was “not enough”.

The Chicking employee raised the offer to $1000, however Bond again declined, and demanded the employee transfer a lump sum of $10,000 to his bank account to cover possible hospital costs.

If the $10,000 wasn’t sent, Bond threatened to reveal the identity of the eatery online. When Chicking declined to pay the money and began an investigation, Bond shared another video of a tapeworm wriggling across a Chicking box.

“This is the kind of thing that ruins a business,” said Amaldev Jayaprakash​, director of A&A Associates, which owns Chicking.

“The protection for businesses is very minimal, and once something like this happens, every one is ready to attack the business, without any validating,” he told Stuff on Tuesday.

On the advice of Auckland Council, he approached a pathologist – US expert Viju Vijayan Pillai, an Assistant Professor of Pathology at South Dakota State University that was recommended to Jayaprakash – to identify the tapeworm.

Supplied Jayaprakash contacted a US pathologist who identified the parasite as a dog tapeworm.

The pathologist determined the parasite in the video was a tapeworm segment, likely to be a dog tapeworm, also known as dipyldium caninum, which can only infect humans if a person swallowed a flea infected with tapeworm larvae.

“The motility of the segment in the video suggests that this is possibly freshly passed ... the chances of getting a motile intact segment on food cooked under high temperatures are almost nil,” Pillai told Chicking.

Stuff approached Professor Robert Poulin, a specialist in parasitology from the University of Otago’s Department of Zoology, who also believed the tapeworm to be a dipylidium caninum.

“I cannot see how the worm could have got into a burger, it would not survive cooking,” Poulin said.

Supplied Bond claims Chicking Albany were responsible for the tapeworm.

“(It) must have been on someone’s fingers, someone who had just scratched the bum of an infected dog, or someone who had just scratched their own bum if they were infected themselves.”

Bond, who has two dogs told Stuff that his pets “are wormed and don't have worms”.

Bond claimed Jayaprakash had not shared his findings from the investigation, however Stuff saw an email sent from Jayaprakash to Bond outlining the likely identity of the tapeworm.

Chicking, is planning to file a defamation suit against Bond, with Jayaprakash estimating court costs to be $10,000-$15,000. The Albany outlet recently received an A-grade food rating from Auckland Council.

In November 2022, Bond won the right to take a rare private prosecution against eight North Shore police officers, whom he alleges kidnapped and indecently assaulted him. His case is still going through the courts.