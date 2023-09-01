Made in Manawatū - Plate of Origin set to tantalise public's taste buds

More than twenty restaurants and cafes in Manawatū are introducing competition dishes for the month of September for diners to enjoy and review. (File image)

Food lovers are encouraged to vote with their taste buds as more than 20 restaurants and cafes in Manawatū prepare to put local produce to delicious use.

A number of eateries in Palmerston North and Feilding are making their Made in Manawatū – Plate of Origin competition dishes available for the diners from Friday until the end of September.

The public can then cast votes online to determine who wins the people’s choice award, to be presented at a special function in October.

The event is being staged by the Manawatū Business Chamber, and though the format has been revamped, the emphasis remains on local chefs and cooks passionate about their region’s culinary heritage.

Entry dishes are required to feature at least three components or ingredients sourced from Manawatū, Tararua, Rangitīkei, Horowhenua and Whanganui.

Eleven preliminary finalists have been selected for the two main Plate of Origin awards; formal dining and smart/casual.

Arranged Marriage, Brew Union, Creative Catering, Nero Restaurant, The Fat Farmer, and The Strongroom are finalists for formal dining, while Aqaba Bar & Kitchen, Beaver and Bear Kitchen & Bar, E@tery 1487 at Feilding Golf Club, Hokowhitu Cafe & Bar at Manawatū Golf Club, and The Brewer's Apprentice will contest smart/casual dining.

Their dishes will be judged by celebrity chefs Rex Morgan and Shaun Clouston, while the people’s choice voting will be open for the 20-plus eateries which qualified for entry.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Rex Morgan, the host of Māori Television's Kitchen Kura, and former co-owner of the iconic Boulcott St Bistro in Wellington, is one of the two high profile chefs judging the Plate of Origin finalists.

The winners would be announced at a formal dinner at the Awapuni Function Centre on October 11, which would be catered by Creative Catering – the one finalist not taking part in the people’s choice award.

Manawatū Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley said Made in Manawatū – Plate of Origin was a wonderful way to celebrate the region’s hospitality sector and draw attention to the quality of local produce.

With more than 20 dishes added to the palette of Manawatū cuisine for September, she said it was a perfect time for friends and families to go out, treat their palates, and then cast their votes.

Anyone who submits a people's choice vote goes into the draw to win a $300 Air New Zealand travel voucher.

Diners vote by submitting a form each time they experience a Plate of Origin entry dish throughout the month, providing a star rating for their meal.

The public will also be able to purchase tickets for the Plate of Origin awards dinner. Visit plateoforigin.co.nz