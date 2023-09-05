Cadbury reveals new Roses flavour to join some old classics

Roses boxes will have a new choice, Passionfruit Delight. But is it really delightful? We put our team to work to find out.

People often say to enjoy the little things in life – the first spring leaves to bloom on trees, your mum’s cooking or a crisp walk on a calm Sunday morning.

How about a new flavour of Roses, to add to the lineup with three OGs of the Kiwi choccie favourites?

Cadbury has unveiled a new Passionfruit Delight flavour, alongside the tried and true Strawberry Crème, Orange Crème and Peppermint Crème.

The new flavour has a soft centre encased in Old Gold dark chocolate.

The new boxes are set to hit store shelves later in September.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Cadbury has unveiled a new Passionfruit Delight flavour, alongside the tried and true Strawberry Crème, Orange Crème and Peppermint Crème.

Cadbury left a bitter taste in Roses fans’ mouths back in 2018 when it “reinvented” its famous box of foil-wrapped chocolates, discontinuing many of the soft-centred “creme” flavours, tweaking several other classics, and introducing two new fillings: white raspberry and vanilla nougat.

The confectionery giant also switched up the packaging, swapping out the old school, with twist closures at each end, for individually sealed packets.

As any hard-working, impartial journalist would, we put the ultimate taste test to the people to decide – or in this case, the Stuff team.

Education reporter Gabrielle McCulloch said the “gooey” inside of the chocolate was delicious.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF People tell us their favourite chocolates from the popular Cadbury Roses, and Favourites boxes. (Video first published December 15, 2017)

“I really like it, I like the gooey inside,” she said.

“I feel like the chocolate could be slightly thinner around the exterior so there’s less of a crunch, but I feel like that’s a personal take there.”

“I don’t know if it’s Turkish Delight...but I can taste the tang.”

Lifestyle reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith said while she was a passionfruit fan, the flavour wasn’t for her.

“The texture is like a Turkish Delight, and that doesn’t float my boat. But passionfruit, I’m really excited for,” she said.

Health reporter Hannah Martin and science reporter Ryan Anderson had differing views on the matter.

“If you asked me to tell you what flavour it was, I couldn’t tell you, it’s like generic sweet,” Anderson said.

“It doesn’t taste at all like passionfruit, it’s not bad...I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, I just don’t know what flavour it is”

“It tastes like passionfruit, it tastes like pavlova at Christmas. I don’t like Turkish Delight. If this is what it tastes like, maybe I do,” Martin said.

The refreshed Cadbury Roses box will start to appear on-shelf in supermarkets, dairies and convenience stores this month.