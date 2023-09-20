Kiwi parents freak as YouTuber's chocolate sells out nationwide

Countdown says demand for Feastables "far exceeded our expectations".

It’s no Lewis Road Creamery chocolate milk, but the latest fad product at Countdown has New Zealanders scrambling to secure a taste – for their kids.

Online, Kiwi parents hoping to appease their children’s wishes have been lamenting the lack of availability of MrBeast’s Feastable chocolate bars, despite the product arriving at New Zealand’s shores less than a month ago.

“I'm far too old for these YouTubers but all our attempts to find what is apparently the best and coolest chocolate ever have only ended with empty shelves and disappointment so far,” one Kiwi parent wrote on Reddit.

Now, Countdown is planning on a restocking after demand “far exceeded our expectations” – so, what are Feastables, who is the YouTuber behind this chocolate madness, and what are you supposed to tell the kids?

Who is Mr Beast, and why do my kids want his chocolate?

US content creator MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has the most-subscribed non-brand account on YouTube, with 184 million followers on his main channel.

INSTAGRAM MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his elaborate "stunt philanthropy," in which he gives away huge cash prizes and extravagant gifts.

Including his other channels, Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2, and Beast Philanthropy, the 25-year-old has a combined subscribership of 307 million people.

The online star has been creating YouTube content since 2012, finding viral success in 2017 after posting a nearly 24-hour long video of himself counting to 100,000.

Since then, MrBeast has cultivated a loyal following with his larger-than-life video concepts, including a real life Squid Game recreation (minus the violence and gore) which included 456 players and a US$456,000 cash prize, and his “7 Days Stranded At Sea” video which boasts 153 million views and counting.

He first announced Feastables in January 2022 as a Walmart exclusive, before the product was made available at multiple retailers across the US in May 2023.

The range of flavours includes original chocolate, chocolate crunch, chocolate sea salt, quinoa crunch, milk chocolate, milk chocolate crunch, and “Deez Nuts” milk chocolate with peanut

Before launching Feastables, MrBeast teamed up with US company Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger, which has virtual locations in North America and Europe.

In July 2023, Mr Beast filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts for failing to provide high quality burgers and damaging the YouTuber’s reputation.

Have Feastables sold out in NZ?

After arriving at New Zealand’s shores on August 25 as a product exclusive to Countdown, Feastables have already sold out in most of the supermarket chain’s locations.

“The first test drop of Mr Beast chocolate blocks far exceeded our expectations in the limited number of stores we had it in, selling out quickly in most of the stores,” a spokesperson for Countdown said.

Kiwi parent’s will not be able to purchase the chocolates in person, however, the products are available to order at a higher price through Internationalsweets.co.nz.

New Zealand isn’t the first country to see a shortage of the chocolate so soon – when Feastables arrived in the UK in July, the product sold out after 10 days, according to Indy100.

How do I break the news to my kids?

Maybe start with the good stuff first: getting your mitts on these bars will prove pretty hard right now, but according to Countdown, Feastables will make a return next month.

“Mr Beast chocolate fans can expect to see the next shipment of block chocolate in Countdown stores by the end of October with enough stock leading up to Xmas and available in all Countdown stores,” the spokesperson said.

According to Countdown’s website, some flavours are still available at the supermarket’s Birkenhead and Manukau locations.

MrBeast did not respond to Stuff’s request for comment.