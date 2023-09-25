Plate of Origin: The Strong Room giving the spud the love it deserves

The Strong Room's head chef Jacob Aomarere-Poole and sous chef Chris Coughey present their take on the classic loaded fries dish for Plate of Origin.

A Feilding restaurant is pushing the ever-dependable potato into the limelight with its twist on a pub favourite.

The Strong Room’s reimagining of “loaded fries” is a finalist in the formal dining category of Plate of Origin – Made in Manawatū, a celebration of the region’s cuisine that showcases local suppliers through new menu dishes.

Daring to move meat to the side and create a fun entrée centred on the humble spud speaks to the playful invention of head chef Jacob Aomarere-Poole and sous chef Chris Coughey.

The potato was often the “bridesmaid” of a dish, said Coughey, so the competition was an opportunity to both give it some love and emphasise the restaurant’s relationship with Corbett's Potato Farm in Cheltenham.

The chefs first considered which three suppliers to showcase and then came up with a dish.

Its take on loaded fries consists of saffron gratin bites, stout and gherkin crema, topped with parmesan and crispy pancetta, with potato foam and confit egg yolk.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A fun, simple yet intriguing entrée; The Strong Room's head chef Jacob Aomarere-Poole and sous chef Chris Coughey with their Plate of Origin take on “loaded fries”.

The crema features a stout from Brew Union, a Plate of Origin finalist in its own right who is also on The Strong Room’s beer list, while the eggs are from Eggs Local Food NZ in Halcombe.

The dish is intended to be fun, simple and easily shared.

Aomarere-Poole said it was important to introduce a competition dish that didn’t strain their already sizeable, wide-ranging menu, on which protein was already prominent. It needed to be “short, sharp, easy to plate up”.

“It’s also a way to educate our customers a bit more about food. You know, they’ll see something they’re used to, but it will be slightly different.

“It gives them a chance to try something they wouldn’t normally have.”

The potato is prepared as both a gratin and a foam where it is mashed, put through a cream gun, and torched to add a note of bitterness.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The fanciest “fries” in town: Saffron gratin bites, stout and gherkin crema, parmesan and crispy pancetta, with potato foam and confit egg yolk.

Aomarere-Poole said the crema had a flavour similar to the classic Kiwi onion dip bought from the supermarket.

“I think the way it’s made it’s just a chance for people to have a think about the textures and flavours going on. Nothing really overpowering the other.

“It’s just a nice wee dish that makes you think about what’s going on in it.”

Coughey said there was a fine line between playing it safe and edging diners towards something different and not spooking them.

“Chefs are notorious for getting bored, quite simply, so how can we take something simple but keep it interesting and still be an approachable food?

“It’s different to any loaded fries you’d ever see, but once you start eating it, all the tastes are there.”

The dish is available to order throughout September, and diners are encouraged to rate the competing entries online for Plate of Origin’s public choice award.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Strong Room restaurant and bar opened on Fergusson St in Feilding in 2013 in what had once been a BNZ bank building.

Charlotte Clarke, who has owned The Strong Room for the past five years, said feedback on the loaded fries had been positive, and the dish was in keeping with the restaurant’s ambition to take the tried-and-true into slightly different directions.

“We’ve got that predominantly rural client base, and we’re trying to keep with that, but the boys like to put their own twist on things.

“So it’s your meat and vege, with a bit of a spin.”

She said the Covid pandemic had thrown all the seasonal dining patterns “out the window”, with a surge in patronage all year round.

“They saw how easily that was taken away from you, that luxury of going out.

“This year it’s come back a wee bit more, winter has been a bit slower than the last couple of years.

“In Feilding we’re sheltered from much of it in terms of drop-off. There’s a strong base of regulars.”

Tickets are on sale for the Plate of Origin awards dinner at Awapuni Racecourse on October 11.