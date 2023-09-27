Plate of Origin: Arranged Marriage a champion of India's coastal cuisine and customs

Sree Nair and his chefs at Arranged Marriage talk us through their fried masala prawn dish for Plate of Origin.

Sree Nair is well aware his restaurant stands out, both among Indian restaurants and amidst the finalists for Plate of Origin – Made in Manawatū.

Distinction is the ambition.

Arranged Marriage is the only finalist in the celebration of Manawatū cuisine and food producers that doesn’t serve European cuisine.

It also doesn’t serve Indian dishes in the way many Kiwis have become accustomed to.

Nair, who had not entered Plate of Origin before, said the event was a great opportunity for the Palmerston North restaurant to show the public there was much more to Indian cuisine than the northern style dishes that had become staples.

He hoped to encourage lovers of Indian meals to think beyond curry, rice and naan bread; to explore beyond butter chicken and korma.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Capturing the flavours of coastal southern India are, from left, head chef Riju Antony, chef Ramesh Parakkad Madhavan, chef Retheesh Thekkechiraparambu Radha-Krishnan and restaurant owner Sree Nair.

Arranged Marriage, which he opened on The Square in 2015 with business partner Manuel Jacob, champions the flavours and dishes of Kerala, the tropical southern region of India, where seafood is plentiful and popular.

“We want to show the locals a totally different way of presenting and way of cooking,” Nair said.

The identity of both Kerala and Arranged Marriage is captured in its Plate of Origin dish created by head chef Riju Antony: fried masala prawn.

Deep-fried marinated prawn is served with kumara paste, tomato kokum dipping sauce, with pappad and beetroot cheese paratha (flatbread).

Warwick Smith/Stuff The raw elements and spices that go into Arranged Marriage’s Plate of Origin dish, fried masala prawns.

A similar prawn dish was traditionally served with cassava, a root vegetable, and Arranged Marriage adapted it to showcase the Horowhenua vegetable farm where it sourced its kūmara, beetroot and lettuce from.

Its other local suppliers for the dish were Gilmours Central for prawns, and Davis Trading Company for the flour.

The vibrant tomato, tamarind and mustard based dipping sauce was more tangy than spicy, Nair said.

He was only 23, and Jacob 24, when they first opened Kathakali, an Indian buffet restaurant in New Plymouth, in 2012.

It gave them confidence and inspiration to open a restaurant that represented and celebrated their coastal Kerala home, and they favoured the central location of Palmerston North.

“We tried Indian food all around New Zealand and everyone was serving one kind of meal, North Indian style. So that’s why when we started in hospo business, we wanted to be something unique.

“India is a big country. Everywhere is a different taste, a different way of cooking style.”

He said the name Arranged Marriage conveyed the union of Kerala cuisine and ideas in a New Zealand setting. It remained the only southern Indian restaurant in Manawatū and Taranaki, where it opened in 2018.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ready to be devoured; fried masala prawns, served with kumara paste, tomato kokum sauce, with pappad and beetroot cheese paratha.

Nair said when they first opened Kathakali there was no butter chicken on the menu, but the expectation of the Kiwi palate was there to be sated.

“Our chef wanted to do something unique so, usually butter chicken is a creamy dish, we made it with coconut cream, with our own recipe. It’s more lighter.”

At Arranged Marriage, they offered a special menu, that changed each week, to convey the breadth of dishes and flavours that hail from India’s southern coast.

The fried prawn dish is available until the end of September, and diners who order any of the Plate of Origin competition dishes are invited to submit a score for the People’s Choice Award online and go into the draw to win a $300 Air NZ voucher.

