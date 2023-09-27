Mr Beast's Feastables: We try the chocolate Kiwi kids are going crazy for - is it any good?

Stuff national reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith gives her verdict on the chocolate sending Kiwi kids into a frenzy.

OPINION: It only arrived in New Zealand a month ago, but Feastable chocolate bars are causing a frenzy amongst Kiwi kids and parents.

The range of chocolates, spearheaded by mega-successful YouTuber Mr Beast, had been a US exclusive for more than a year-and-a-half before arriving in Aotearoa in August.

We’ve been lucky enough to get our mitts on three flavours already – so, is it worth the hype? Starting with ‘Original Chocolate’, each block is put through its paces:

Original chocolate

If you’re wondering what “original chocolate” entails, here’s the ingredients list: cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, organic chocolate liquor.

The absence of additives in the chocolate means they’re being slung as a healthy alternative to your regular Cadbury or Mars chocolates. The validity of this is definitely debatable.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Feastables delights in three flavours.

Upon the first bite, I was immediately reminded of the sort of generic chocolate you get in an advent calendar, or those little chocolate eggs you find during Easter.

The flavour is slightly more bitter than regular milk chocolate, but there’s really nothing that makes it pop out either. If this was a blind taste test, I’m sure I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between this and any other cheap choccy on the shelf.

Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice)

Next on the menu is the Feastables Crunch bar – the “crunch” comes from the bits of puffed rice scattered in the chocolate.

It’s very reminiscent of the rice puff chocolates you’d find at your school’s bake sale. Unfortunately, Mr Beast’s chocolate factory cannot recreate the taste of childhood made with love by a suburban mother. These kinds of things are choc’ed up from experience.

Rather than a hearty crunch, a bite into this chocolate returns more of soft snap, so staunch fans of a good brittle chocolate will be let down by this one.

While the original chocolate bar was pretty boring on its own, the rice puffs add enough excitement to make you feel like you reached for the better choice – if only just.

Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter)

The Deez Nuts (have fun Googling that) bar, both for its glorious name and flavour profile, had the most hype for me as a known peanut butter enthusiast.

There’s no way you can name your chocolate something as ... provocative as Deez Nuts and not deliver on taste. Somehow, that’s exactly what Mr Beast has accomplished.

Breaking the chocolate apart, you can find a very thin layer of peanut butter sitting in the middle, with just enough flavour to sort-of reminder you of Reece’s Pieces, and then you take another bite to make sure you’ve got that association correct, but then realise there’s not enough peanut butter to really judge. And so the cycle continues.

It makes the heart long for Whittaker’s Chocolate Peanut Butter block instead, which is $5.60 at Countdown (on sale from $6.29) with a net weight of 250g and a minimum of 23% peanut butter in each product.

For a whopping 60 cents extra, you could choose a peanut butter chocolate bar which is 190g heavier, and contains more than twice the amount of peanut butter used in Feastables (10.2%).

Verdict

Are these chocolates a bit silly? Yes. Does the chocolate actually taste good? No. Will your child annoy you to your wits end by repeating “Deez Nuts” non-stop? Probably.

A $5 price tag on 60g of easily forgettable chocolate in the cost of living crisis? Anyone who fancies themselves a chocolate snob would probably steer clear of Mr Beast’s offerings, but is there really any harm on splurging a bit of money to make your kids happy?

One day, your children will grow up and the adoration they have for Mr Beast might just be traded in for an Up The Wahs obsession, and instead of $5 chocolates from Countdown, they’re now paying for $12 cans of beer (perhaps multiple in one sitting) at a sports stadium. It’s all about perspective, really.

Before writing these words, a colleague ushered me to her desk, popped open her handbag, and inside were no less than six bars of Feastables chocolate for her two teenage boys.

Mr Beast’s chocolate offers nothing in terms of flavour, but God does it keep the memory of adolescent joy alive.

More Feastables coming

Feastables are only available for Kiwis to purchase in store at Countdown, but the supermarket giant says the product has “far exceeded our expectations”, already selling out at most locations.

Countdown have promised a restock of Feastables in late October “with enough stock leading up to Xmas”.