From best to worst: Consumer NZ ranks salt and vinegar chips

Consumer NZ has ranked the best and worst brands of salt and vinegar chips.

Have you ever had so many salt and vinegar chips that your tongue starts to tingle and your mouth starts to burn?

One consumer had this very experience after eating a bag of salt and vinegar chips from Copper Kettle. The flavour was so strong and their tongue got so sore, they couldn’t taste their food.

After hearing of this customer’s story, Consumer NZ went out to blind taste-test how “intense” salt and vinegar chip brands available at supermarkets could be.

And so, the battle for the best salt and vinegar chip was on.

Vanessa Pratley, an investigative writer at Consumer NZ, said the main factors within the blind taste-test that staff were looking for were an “even distribution of flavour”, and the crunch factor was “key”.

In total, eight varieties of salt and vinegar chip were tasted and ranked.

Pratley said the investigation found that people got what they paid for in salt and vinegar chips, with the cheaper chips ranking the lowest.

This included Countdown’s “bland” salt and vinegar chips in seventh place and Pams’ lacklustre spin on the flavour in eighth place.

The chips with the best value and bang for your buck were Bluebird and Heartlands Original salt and vinegar.

“We can’t even say that supermarket brands Countdown and Pams left our testers feeling ‘salty’, because the chips failed to do even that.”

Some of the adjectives used to describe the low-priced chips were “bland”, “floury”, “dead-looking” and that they tasted like “cardboard”.

The verdict? Avoid the cheaper chips unless price is your only consideration.

Coming in fifth and sixth place were ETA Ripples salt and vinegar and Copper Kettle salt and vinegar chips, which Pratley said divided tasters as to whether there was too much vinegar or not.

One tester even said they didn’t know if they would class the ETA Ripples version of salt and vinegar chip as salt and vinegar, while another said they tasted like “battery acid“.

Proper Crisps Cider vinegar and salt chips came in at fourth but were ranked on their “average taste” rather than their look which put them down further from the top of the list.

Consumer NZ tasters agreed these were the most expensive and worst value for money. Proper Crisps Cider vinegar and salt chips retailed at $3.39 per 100g.

The divided opinions on ETA Ripples and Copper Kettle suggested an “uneven distribution of flavour, undoubtedly contributing to their low ranking”.

For those looking for a brand with the best value and a good tang of vinegar, Consumer NZ suggested second and third place winners Bluebird salt and vinegar, and Heartland Originals salt and vinegar.

They offered the best tang for your buck, Pratley said.

Coming in tied as winners were Snacka Changi Vinegar, and Salt and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips.

Sancka Changi and Kettle Company were praised as being “strong-flavoured, but in a good way” and “crunchy but light“.

Pratley said many of the testers were surprised to find that their go-to brand of chip wasn’t synonymous with their blind-test results.

“Our investigation goes to show yet again, that even when it comes to something as small as picking your favourite chip, brand perception plays a persuasive role in your purchase decisions - maybe packing more crunch than you think.”