Hardy St Eatery, Hopgoods and Lone Star owner among big winners in Nelson Hospitality Awards

Steve Gardiner, who has owned Nelson’s Lone Star since 2016, was feted at the Nelson Hospitality Awards.

Daytime café Hardy St Eatery has taken the Supreme Award for an establishment and its chef-owner, James Rutherford, been named outstanding chef at the Nelson Hospitality Awards.

The other Supreme Award, for an individual, was awarded to cop-turned-restaurateur Steve “Gardi” Gardiner, owner of Nelson’s Lone Star franchise, in the ceremony held at The Rutherford Hotel on Tuesday night.

Outstanding Restaurant went to Hopgoods & Co, Red16 won Outstanding Bar and Thai spot Nahm won Outstanding Street Food/Ethnic Cuisine.

Coffee lovers will want to head to Victus Cafe and Eatery, which not only was named Outstanding Cafe but also picked up Outstanding Barista for Nick Schryvers.

Those who prefer something harder, meanwhile, should head to harbourside pub The Styx. It won Outstanding Front of House Champion for Yasuko Abe, and also took the People’s Choice Award. The Hospitality Awards, jointly run by Restaurant and Hospitality Associations, are otherwise voted by those employed in the local industry.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Hopgood's & Co won outstanding restaurant.

East Street also took two awards, for Ambience and Design and Host Responsibility, while Nick Widley at Kismet Cocktail and Whiskey Bar was named Outstanding Bartender.

In the tourism awards, Ah House Nelson City B & B won for Outstanding Small Accommodation Provider (up to 25 rooms), and Kimi Ora Eco Resort for Large Accommodation Provider, while Mike Walker of Prince Albert & Bridge Backpackers was Outstanding Accommodation Champion.

“The culinary scene in Nelson is brimming with creativity, and these awards provide an ideal opportunity to acknowledge and applaud the accomplishments of the dedicated individuals who contribute to it,” said Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois. “Whether you're a local resident savouring local flavours, a hospitality professional, or an overseas visitor, these awards present an opportunity to recognise the finest offerings of the region.”

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive, Steve Armitage, added: “It's a real thrill to see establishments like Hardy St Eatery and individuals like Steve Gardiner receiving well-deserved recognition for their respective contributions. The diversity of offerings in Nelson, from outstanding restaurants like Hopgoods and Co to exceptional bars like Red16, highlight both the vibrancy and strength of the region.”