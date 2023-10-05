What's in that box? It's the 'pretty beige' new flavour of Pals

OPINION: In the surest sign that summer is around the corner, NZ-owned RTD company Pals have released a new flavour for kiwis looking for something a little more subtle to kick back with.

Pals have simply teased the new drink as being ‘beige’, but Stuff was able to secure an advance taste – so, what did we learn about the new flavour, and how does it taste?

Name?

Pals: vodka, pink guava, lime and soda.

Location?

Coming to a liquor store near you.

Age?

It’s literally today-years-old, although a visit to the Penn Museum’s website tells me the earliest recorded evidence of alcohol dates back to 7000–6600 BCE.

Wait, has alcohol been around for that long?

Apparently so, but I imagine the ingredients list in Neolithic times probably doesn’t read the same as Pal’s, which includes sparkling water, vodka, apple juice from concentrate, natural guava flavour, citric acid, and natural lime extract.

What does it look like?

Well, it’s pretty beige.

Why beige?

Because after producing cans in blue, green, yellow, orange, pink and red, Pals have run out of colours to use – it’s called leaning into the gag.

Okay, but what does it taste like?

Could you guess that it tastes like vodka, pink guava, lime, and soda?

In classic Pal’s fashion, the taste of vodka is a lot more subtle despite each can containing 5%, and sweetness is at the forefront – it’s the perfect recipe for downing a few on the beach, then realising you’ve had a bit too much when you finally get up to leave.

How should I enjoy this drink?

The packaging says it’s best served cold and drunk responsibly, though from experience you should probably plan for a long night ahead.

And, unlike this reporter, you probably don’t want to drink it at your work desk at 11am. That’ll get you some funny stares.

I’m more of a beer person. Could Pals be for me?

If you’re, say, a Double Brown or Steinlager enjoyer, I’m not sure anything can fix that. But if you’re also partial to a subtle mixed drink, then Pals will definitely suit you.