What happened to the McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald?

Nelson City Framers is selling a McDonald's cheeseburger and fries that were framed in 2021.

McDonald's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the world.

Aside from their delicious burgers and golden arches, Macca's is also recognised for it's red and yellow clown mascot known as Ronald McDonald, the Hamburger-Happy Clown.

The mascot has been part of the McDonald's lore for decades but has seemingly disappeared in recent years.

Here's everything you need to know about the clown and whether Macca's fans can expect a comeback of the mascot anytime soon.

When did McDonald's start using Ronald?

McDonald's first introduced their clown mascot in 1963 with a commercial in the US.

"Introducing the world's newest, silliest, hamburger-eating-est clown … Ronald McDonald!" the advert now on YouTube began. ﻿

Over a decade later, the fast food giant introduced the very first Ronald McDonald House in 1974.

The first charity house was opened in Philadelphia to house families of children in hospital battling cancer.

Getty Images Ronald McDonald has been the McDonald's mascot for decades.

As of 2023, there are 18 Ronald McDonald House Charities in Australia alone.

What did the original Ronald McDonald look like?

The original Ronald McDonald looked worlds apart from the clown we know today.

When the fictional character was first introduced by Macca's back in 1963, the clown didn't even have his iconic red nose! Instead, the mascot wore a paper cup in place.

The signature red curly wig from today was also seemingly missing with Ronald instead wearing a drive-in box on his head. ﻿

However, he still had the classic red and yellow colours the food giant is known for on a striped jumpsuit with a white colour.

Who was the very first Ronald McDonald?

The very first mascot was played by American radio and TV personality, Willard Scott﻿.

According to Vanity Fair, Scott was hired and helped create the part after the fast food chain saw his performance as Bozo the Clown on WRC.

Scott was the mascot on Macca's local Washington DC commercials up until 1965.

How old was Ronald McDonald when he died?

Willard Scott, the very first Ronald McDonald, died in 2021 ﻿at the age of 87.

Sheree Thompson/Fairfax Ronald McDonald high-fives children in the crowd during the annual Ashburton Christmas Parade.

Why did McDonald's get rid of all the characters?

In 2003, McDonald's seemed to do a subtle rebrand as they pivoted from marketing to children to a more grown up audience, using their 'McDonaldland' characters less. ﻿

While Ronald was always the main mascot for the food company, Macca's launched other characters including the clown's dog, Sundae.

In 1971, they introduced a purple character called 'Grimace', followed by Officer Big Mac﻿ and Mayor McCheese in the '70s amongst others.

Other characters in the so-called 'McDonaldland' included Birdie the Early Bird, Hamburglar,﻿ and the Fry Kids.

Stuff Ronald McDonald was retired in 2016.

When did Ronald McDonald retire?

Macca's officially retired Ronald McDonald in 2016 after a series of disturbing clown sightings ﻿took the world by storm.

The scary pop-ups began in the US but soon made their way to the UK and then Australia around Halloween of 2016. ﻿

The 'clown panic' went from plain creepy sightings of people dressed in﻿ clown outfits to reports of stalking and even weapon sightings.

Following the mass hysteria around clowns, McDonald's subsequently announced the mascot would be on hiatus from the company. ﻿

In 2018, the UK McDonald's site posted a statement updating the status of the clown mascot.

"We're afraid that Ronald McDonald no longer appears in McDonald's UK advertising, but he is still very busy working for us," it read.

"He often travels up and down the country to help promote some of our exciting new activities and visits our restaurants to make sure everyone is enjoying their meals."

These days, the clown character seems to just be the face of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and doesn't appear in any other advertising for the fast food giant. ﻿

Did Ronald McDonald come back?

McDonald's has not officially announced a comeback from hiatus for the iconic character.

The mascot has his own Instagram handle that is verified, however hasn't posted anything since 2021.

On the account's last post, Ronald was shown packing his signature outfit in a short video for a 'road trip'.

Getty Images It doesn't look like the mascot is making his triumphant return anytime soon. ﻿

"Can't wait to get out of the house and see you all at events and restaurants in the future!" the clown teased.

Excited Macca's fans flooded the comments believing the post was signalling the mascot would be returning as the face of the restaurant. ﻿

But unfortunately it doesn't look like the mascot is making his triumphant return anytime soon. ﻿

McDonald's hasn't used Ronald in their recent advertising, instead opting for Hollywood stars and celebs such as Brian Cox to be the voiceover for a commercial in 2020.

Who is McDonald's mascot now?

While Ronald McDonald seems to still be as the company's mascot, ﻿in 2023, Macca's launched a campaign centred around another McDonaldland character, Grimace.

In June, the fast food giant celebrated the purple character's birthday by releasing a themed milkshake and meal that took the internet by storm.